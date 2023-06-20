Speedeon Brings Life Event Data to Its Consumer Intelligence Platform to Trigger Effective Marketing Campaigns
Using Speedeon's AudienceMaker platform, marketers can launch perfectly timed campaigns based on major life event data - from moving to marriage to motherhood
By putting our life event data into AudienceMaker, we’re giving marketers instant access to a pipeline of valuable prospects and current customers who may need their product or service more than ever.”MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedeon Data, a leader in direct marketing data and consumer intelligence, today announced the addition of its renowned life event data to its AudienceMaker platform. The upgrade aims to make valuable life event data, like moving, marriage, divorce, parenthood, change in income and more, instantly accessible to everyday marketers. By bringing together the power of a brand’s first-party CRM data with Speedeon’s third-party consumer marketing data, AudienceMaker enables advertisers to maximize the effectiveness of both customer retention and prospect acquisition strategies in a matter of clicks.
— Lindsey Kaiser, Chief Product Officer at Speedeon Data
Since its launch last year, AudienceMaker has already helped brands across verticals - from D2C to healthcare - extract new audience insights, build customized models, create audience segments and activate strategies across direct marketing channels. Now, the inclusion of life event data means even the most lean marketing teams can tap into fresh lifestyle milestone data to give themselves a competitive edge.
“Life event marketing should be an evergreen strategy for any brand who wants to connect with consumers on a personal and emotional level during key life moments,” states Lindsey Kaiser, Chief Product Officer at Speedeon. “For far too long, many brands have implemented life event strategies in a stop-and-go fashion, just because it was too hard to get to this type of data quickly and easily. By putting our life event data into AudienceMaker and keeping it updated around the clock, we’re essentially giving marketers instant access to a pipeline of valuable prospects and current customers who may need their product or service more than ever,” adds Kaiser.
As marketers are faced with tightening resources and budgets, precisely targeting the most valuable customers and prospects is the only way to achieve growth goals while improving ROI. With the life event data inside of AudienceMaker, platform users can:
➡️ Analyze - Overlay life event variables on top of first-party data to see which customers are currently experiencing key life events.
➡️ Visualize - See where target audiences, like new movers for example, are in relation to a brand’s locations to better focus spend.
➡️ Build - Create hyper-targeted segments of customers and/or prospects experiencing a particular life event that aligns to the brand’s offer.
➡️ Segment - Access 1000+ additional data points, such gender, income and interests, to further segment audiences and refine messaging offers.
➡️ Activate - Reach key audiences across addressable direct marketing channels, like direct mail and digital.
The Speedeon team will be hosting demos of the AudienceMaker platform in booth 153 at the CommerceNext 2023: The Ecommerce Growth Show NYC both today and tomorrow. To learn more about Speedeon’s life event data and the AudienceMaker consumer intelligence platform, visit https://speedeondata.com/audiencemaker/.
About Speedeon Data
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, and founded in 2008, Speedeon delivers advertisers the marketing data, insights and tools necessary to acquire and retain valuable customers. The company’s flagship consumer intelligence platform, AudienceMaker, unlocks instantaneous access to audience insights, creation and cross-channel activation capabilities. Supported by a team of motivated, passionate, and forward-thinking marketers, strategists, and data scientists, Speedeon’s solutions produce real clients results across verticals. To learn more about Speedeon and client success, visit http://speedeondata.com/.
Jonelle Taylor
PR for Speedeon Data
jonelle@jonelletaylorconsulting.com