ADVA Appoints New District III Manager

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis has appointed Rhonda Jackson to serve as the department’s new District III Manager, supervising veterans service offices in the state’s southern-most 22 counties.

Jackson will be responsible for ensuring each county office in District III has the needed personnel coverage in place and will enforce general rules, work habits, and standards. In coordination with the Director of Quality Assurance and Training, she will also train and retrain employees on policies, operating procedures, rules, and quality control of claims processing.

“Rhonda has a wealth of experience and knowledge for how to effectively assist veterans in the lower third of the state,” said Commissioner Kent Davis. “She has shined as a veterans service officer during the last decade. We are thrilled to have her in this new role and look forward to her excellent work continuing.”

Jackson joined the ADVA as a veterans service officer in 2013 after retiring from the United States Marine Corps as an aviation operations specialist with the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. Most notably, Jackson received the Commissioner’s Excellence Award for her service to veterans in Clarke, Monroe, and Washington counties in 2021. Throughout the year, she served 2,400 Veterans, submitting 100 compensation claims, 30 pension claims, and 20 education claims, maintaining a 0% reported error rate. She was instrumental in the reopening of the Washington County office, working with county officials to find office space and setting up operational support while continuing her other duties. Ms. Jackson also has a strong presence in the communities she serves and regularly participates in local events.

Jackson will assume her new role as District III Manager on July 1.