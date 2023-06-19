In-Person Dermatology Education Foundation Biologic and Small Molecule NP/PA CME Bootcamps Come to Dallas, Scottsdale

Attendees at in-person bootcamps have the opportunity to interact with peers, faculty, and industry colleagues.

Popular free, one-day CME programs return to live, in-person format after series of highly successful virtual programs.

I look forward to the opportunities for one-on-one interaction with attendees as well as industry colleagues there to represent our industry supporters who make the programs possible!” — Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) Biologic and Small Molecule NP/PA CME Bootcamps (Bootcamps) are coming back in-person! Join DEF September 30 in Dallas, TX or November 4 in Scottsdale, AZ as these popular, free programs return to their live, in-person format.

“I am really excited to have the Bootcamps return to their in-person format,” says DEF President and Bootcamp faculty member Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C. “I look forward to the opportunities for one-on-one interaction with attendees as well as industry colleagues there to represent our industry supporters who make the programs possible.”

One-day, in-depth, disease-specific biologic training courses, the Bootcamps are designed for NPs, PAs, biologic coordinators, MAs, and anyone in the practice responsible for the care of biologic patients.

Presented live by a faculty of experts, these courses focus on the pathophysiology, assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis (AD), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), vitiligo, alopecia, and more. The program features lectures and panel discussions with coverage of immunology as well as existing and emerging therapies--with plenty of audience engagement and opportunity for Q&As with the faculty. Plus, there is opportunity to interact one-on-one, live with industry colleagues and discover more about Corporate Sponsors in the Exhibit Hall.

Joining Mr. Gorelick on the faculty for the Bootcamps is April Armstrong, MD, David Cohen, MD, and Kara Gooding, MS, PA-C.

“We’ve continued the Bootcamps on a quarterly basis, and every program has had new, important information,” says Kara Gooding, MS, PA-C. “There has been tremendous advancement in biologic and small molecule treatments for inflammatory skin diseases. It seems we have covered at least one new approval or indication with every session.”

“The faculty always brings such a high level of education, and audience feedback has been positive,” adds Mr. Gorelick. “This is a fantastic opportunity to earn 8 hours of CME credit while learning about one of the most advanced areas of dermatologic patient care today.”

Attendance is limited, so organizers encourage interested individuals to take advantage of open registration for the Biologic and Small Molecule NP/PA CME Bootcamps online at https://dermnppa.org/biologic-bootcamps/.

About DEF

The DEF is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation founded to inspire dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) to achieve a professional balance between the art of healing, the power of diagnostic skills, and case-based assessment and training.

In addition to robust web-based resources housed on DermNPPA.org, DEF’s primary educational initiatives include the annual 4-day DEF Essential Resource Meeting (DERM), known as the Clinically Relevant and Practical Case-Based Dermatology NP and PA CME Education Experience™ and the free quarterly DEF Biologic and Small Molecule NP/PA CME Bootcamp series.