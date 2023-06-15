MDC offers free fishing basics class June 29 at Parkville

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – When the kids (or the grownups) are asking to go fishing, but you’ve never fished or haven’t been in years, it’s a dilemma. If so, take advantage of the free Basics of Fishing class the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Parma Woods Ranges and Training Center near Parkville. This class will provide the information needed to go fishing with confidence and catch fish.

MDC instructors will provide an overview of how to select fishing tackle, how to tie lures and hooks on to fishing line, how to bait hooks, and casting skills. The class will cover good places to go fishing, such as MDC conservation areas with lakes and ponds that are easily accessible. They will provide tips on where to cast and how to rig lines once you’re at the water.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pe.

Missouri has a wonderful variety of fishing opportunities. Largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, and catfish are among the most popular quarry. Just being connected to nature in scenic settings makes fishing worthwhile. To learn more, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9N.