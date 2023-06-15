Experior Financial Group Inc. Goes Above and Beyond with Industry-Leading Training Program for Insurance Agents
Experior Financial Group Inc. Elevates Insurance Agent Training with Unparalleled Commitment to Client-Centric EducationGUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is proud to announce its industry-leading training program for insurance agents. It goes above and beyond the regulatory requirements to provide exceptional training that puts clients first.
Experior's training program is unmatched in the industry. Each week, agents receive two hours of carrier-led continuing education in product training hosted by CXO, Shelden Smollan, two more training sessions with the CEO, Jamie Prickett and training from top leaders. But that's not all. Webinars are stored in a powerful back office, and most trainings from the past three years are available in the library. Agents can access product trainings, masterclasses, CEO taps, and more.
Experior's vast library of trainings is an invaluable resource for agents who miss the live webinars or want to revisit past trainings. With most training conveniently stored online, agents can access the materials anytime and from anywhere, keeping them updated on the latest products, industry trends, and regulations.
"Our commitment to training is rooted in our values of transparency, trust, and putting clients first," said CEO Jamie Prickett. "We go beyond the minimum regulatory requirements to provide exceptional training to help our agents excel in their careers and provide the best possible service to their clients."
Experior's training program is designed to ensure that agents have the knowledge and skills they need to provide the best possible service to their clients. By investing in the ongoing development of its agents, Experior is building a team of professionals committed to ethical and responsible practices in the insurance industry.
Experior Financial Group Inc. provides exceptional training opportunities to its agents and head office staff. The company believes in creating a supportive and nurturing environment where the team can thrive, so they strongly encourage attendance at all its training sessions.
While Experior does not believe in forcing agents to attend training, it does offer mandatory compliance sessions for the benefit of its staff, agents, and clients alike. These sessions ensure that everyone at Experior is up-to-date on industry regulations and practices.
Experior takes great pride in its commitment to corporate training and is confident that investment in the team sets the company apart from other companies in Canada and the USA. Its focus on training and development is a critical factor in Experior Financial Group's continued success.
Individuals looking for a Managing General Agency that puts clients first and provides exceptional training for its agents should look no further than Experior Financial Group, Inc.
