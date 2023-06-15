VideoProc Converter 5.6 Released: Multiple Subtitle Track Preservation and Other Improvements

VideoProc Converter

Digiarty updates VideoProc Converter to Version 5.6 with 4 improvements, including keeping multiple subtitle tracks when converting MKV to MP4.

Version 5.6 can preserve as many as 16 subtitle tracks in an MKV video when converting it to MP4. Users can select any subtitle track or desired language(s) during playback.” — Huston Xu, the Development Manager of Digiarty Software

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading multimedia software provider, is pleased to announce the release of VideoProc Converter Version 5.6 today. The latest version introduces four improvements, including the support to retain multiple subtitle tracks when exporting an MKV video as an MP4 video.

VideoProc Converter is the flagship product from Digiarty Software, designed to convert a one-stop video processing solution, including conversion, compressing, downloading, recording, and quick editing. Version 5.6 can preserve as many as 16 subtitle tracks in an MKV video when converting it to MP4. Previous versions only supported the export of an MKV file with one softcoded subtitle track and multiple hardcoded subtitle tracks. However, that might result in an inconvenient playback with both soft/forced subtitles and hardcoded/built-in subtitles displayed simultaneously. With the latest update, users can select any subtitle track or desired language(s) during playback.

In addition to the multiple subtitle track preservation when converting MKV to MP4, VideoProc Converter Version 5.6 introduces several other improvements.

• Improved Accuracy of Estimated File Size in the Compress Tool:

Version 5.6 enhances the accuracy of estimated file sizes in the Compress tool. The video compressing feature, introduced in the previous version (5.5), enables users to reduce video file sizes for various purposes. According to several feedbacks, users encountered a slight discrepancy between the estimated file size and the actual output file.

Huston Xu, the development manager at Digiarty explained, “Videos have different encoding formats, resolutions, frame rates, bitrates, and they may contain many audio tracks, subtitle tracks, metadata, and so on. Due to the complexity of a video, the output file size may be slightly different from the estimate, which serves as a reference for compression and applies to general videos.

He added, “If you need to shrink a video dramatically, you can explore additional options such as resolution reduction, H264 to HEVC conversion, GOP value adjustment, bitrate, and frame rate decrease, video trimming or muting.”

• Improved Efficiency of Video Encoding on Windows 11 and M2 Ultra Mac:

The new release offers enhanced efficiency in video encoding specifically optimized for Windows 11 (Windows edition) and Mac running the new M2 Ultra (Mac edition). Users can experience faster encoding speeds and improved performance on these platforms.

• Fixed Minor Bugs in Downloading the Latest Online Videos:

The latest update addresses a few minor bugs related to downloading the latest online videos. Users can now enjoy a smoother and more reliable downloading experience.

Welcome to the Annual Summer Sale

To celebrate the arrival of summer, Digiarty Software is delighted to offer up to 52% off the Full License of VideoProc Converter as part of its Annual Summer Sale. This limited-time promotion allows users to unlock the full potential of an up-to-date version at an unbeatable price. Take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy a seamless video processing experience and explore the software's extensive capabilities.

For more information about VideoProc Converter Version 5.6 and the Annual Summer Sale, please visit:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

