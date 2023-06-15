Impetus Technologies Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
The achievement validates Impetus’ proven expertise in helping enterprises migrate ETL workloads to AWS Glue and accelerate their analytical growth
We are proud to achieve the AWS Glue Service Delivery designation as it differentiates Impetus as an APN member having a deep understanding of AWS Glue with proven customer success”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a cloud and data engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has obtained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. It is the company’s eighth designation within its relationship with AWS. Impetus is among 27 companies across the globe that have become AWS Glue Partners.
The designation recognizes Impetus Technologies for its proven expertise and customer success in delivering solutions leveraging AWS Glue. AWS Glue Service Delivery Partners help customers to efficiently prepare and integrate data for analytics, machine learning, and application development. With AWS Glue, enterprises can derive valuable insights from their data and make informed business decisions in near-real-time instead of months. To qualify for this designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must demonstrate extensive AWS Glue experience and expertise for delivering seamless solutions on AWS. The AWS Glue Service Delivery designation also makes it easier for customers to identify AWS Partners with validated expertise in AWS Glue.
“We are proud to achieve the AWS Glue Service Delivery designation as it differentiates Impetus as an APN member having a deep understanding of AWS Glue with proven customer success,” said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies Inc. "The designation further underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, holistic solutions that help our customers leverage the full potential of an AWS-native stack," added Aksu.
As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Impetus Technologies can help enterprises leverage the wide range of data, cloud, and analytics solutions powered by AWS. LeapLogic, Impetus’ automated cloud accelerator, makes it easier for enterprises to migrate their ETL workloads to AWS Glue with up to 95% automation. LeapLogic has enabled Fortune 500 enterprises to migrate their legacy data estate to a modern, scalable AWS-native stack.
In addition, Impetus has achieved AWS Service Delivery designations for Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, AWS Lambda, and Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK). The company has also achieved the AWS Migration Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Competency, and AWS DevOps Competency designations.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
