Comintelli Recognized as a “Strong Performer” in Evaluation of Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli (www.comintelli.com), a market leading provider of Market- and Competitive intelligence (M&CI) software, today announced that it has been named a "Strong Performer" by independent research firm, Forrester. Comintelli was identified as one of the 14 “most significant” vendors, as detailed in the Forrester report, "The Forrester Wave™: Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q2 2023."

"Comintelli has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the market, which I think reaffirms our position as an industry frontrunner," says Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. He further emphasizes, "We are especially proud of the acknowledgment of our 'AI Capabilities' and 'Visualization and Analysis' features. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Comintelli enables our customers to extract valuable insights from large datasets. Additionally, our continuous commitment to providing a user-friendly experience is reflected in our cutting-edge visualization and analysis capabilities."

According to the Forrester Wave™ evaluation, Comintelli’s Intelligence2day® is “a good fit for organizations in rapidly-changing industries to support strategy, M&A, business development, and innovation.” The report states that, “Its platform’s biggest distinction is the intuitive search interface which- uses topic clusters that summarize large volumes of content and help users quickly find what they’re looking for.”

Reference customers value Comintelli’s responsiveness, “top-notch” service, and “thinking with the customers.”

The Forrester report also states that “Comintelli has created a comprehensive and well thought-out intelligence platform with the vision to support knowledge workers at all levels of the organization.”

Forrester states that; “The main value proposition of market and competitive intelligence platforms has been to save hours of research time by providing an integrated, one-stop shop for market and competitive intelligence. However, users often struggle to create meaningful insights and analysis from the resulting deluge of information.

Providers must leverage advanced AI technologies to transition these platforms from information aggregators to systems that deliver meaningful analyses that help users make decisions and take action. With the launch of ChatGPT and the overall acceptance of generative AI capabilities, vendors now have access to capabilities that could transform users’ abilities to find precise answers to their questions about shifting markets and competitor moves. The market for market and competitive intelligence platforms is poised to take off.”