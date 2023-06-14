Senate Bill 741 Printer's Number 866

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - material or a genetic change into the user of the product,

individuals exposed to the product or individuals exposed to

others who have used the product shall be conspicuously labeled

with the words "Potential Gene Therapy Product" unless the

product is known to be a gene therapy product. Reasonable steps

shall be taken to ensure that a potential purchaser or user of

the product is made aware of the presence of the label required

under this subsection.

(b) Gene therapy products.--If a product is known to be a

gene therapy product, the product shall be conspicuously labeled

with the words "Gene Therapy Product."

(c) Construction.--The provisions of this section shall be

liberally construed in favor of disclosure of any potential gene

therapy product.

(d) Enforcement.--The Department of Agriculture, Bureau of

Food Safety and Laboratory Services, shall promulgate rules and

regulations necessary to ensure compliance with this section.

§ 56A03. Products which can expose individuals to disease or

genetically modified material.

(a) Written request.--Upon the written request of a resident

of this Commonwealth, an entity that produces, sells or

distributes a product in this Commonwealth with the capacity to

infect an individual with a disease or to expose an individual

to genetically modified material, including, vaccines, gene

therapies, drugs and medical interventions, shall provide any

and all information related to the ways in which individuals who

did not directly obtain or use the product may be exposed to the

product or a component of the product. A product manufacturer,

government agency or organization of any type that has an

interest in the production, sale or distribution of the product

20230SB0741PN0866 - 3 -

