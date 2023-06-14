Senate Bill 741 Printer's Number 866
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - material or a genetic change into the user of the product,
individuals exposed to the product or individuals exposed to
others who have used the product shall be conspicuously labeled
with the words "Potential Gene Therapy Product" unless the
product is known to be a gene therapy product. Reasonable steps
shall be taken to ensure that a potential purchaser or user of
the product is made aware of the presence of the label required
under this subsection.
(b) Gene therapy products.--If a product is known to be a
gene therapy product, the product shall be conspicuously labeled
with the words "Gene Therapy Product."
(c) Construction.--The provisions of this section shall be
liberally construed in favor of disclosure of any potential gene
therapy product.
(d) Enforcement.--The Department of Agriculture, Bureau of
Food Safety and Laboratory Services, shall promulgate rules and
regulations necessary to ensure compliance with this section.
§ 56A03. Products which can expose individuals to disease or
genetically modified material.
(a) Written request.--Upon the written request of a resident
of this Commonwealth, an entity that produces, sells or
distributes a product in this Commonwealth with the capacity to
infect an individual with a disease or to expose an individual
to genetically modified material, including, vaccines, gene
therapies, drugs and medical interventions, shall provide any
and all information related to the ways in which individuals who
did not directly obtain or use the product may be exposed to the
product or a component of the product. A product manufacturer,
government agency or organization of any type that has an
interest in the production, sale or distribution of the product
