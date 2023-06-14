Senate Bill 761 Printer's Number 864

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 864

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

761

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, VOGEL, HAYWOOD AND SCHWANK,

JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114),

entitled, as amended, "An act establishing a unified

workforce development system; restructuring certain

administrative functions, procedures and entities;

transferring workforce development functions of Commonwealth

agencies; establishing the Pennsylvania Workforce Development

Board; providing for critical job training grants, for

program quality and performance for workforce development

programs, for workforce leadership grants and for industry

partnerships; and authorizing local workforce development

boards," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; and, in local workforce development areas and

regions and local workforce development boards, further

providing for plan, functions and responsibilities and

providing for technical assistance and data availability and

for local performance accountability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of December 18, 2001

(P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

