Senate Bill 761 Printer's Number 864
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 864
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
761
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, VOGEL, HAYWOOD AND SCHWANK,
JUNE 14, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114),
entitled, as amended, "An act establishing a unified
workforce development system; restructuring certain
administrative functions, procedures and entities;
transferring workforce development functions of Commonwealth
agencies; establishing the Pennsylvania Workforce Development
Board; providing for critical job training grants, for
program quality and performance for workforce development
programs, for workforce leadership grants and for industry
partnerships; and authorizing local workforce development
boards," in preliminary provisions, further providing for
definitions; and, in local workforce development areas and
regions and local workforce development boards, further
providing for plan, functions and responsibilities and
providing for technical assistance and data availability and
for local performance accountability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of December 18, 2001
(P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
