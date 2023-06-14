Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 867

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 867

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

766

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, BROWN AND KEARNEY,

JUNE 14, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled

"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the

executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the

Executive Department thereof and the administrative

departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,

including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or

Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or

authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative

departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and

duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative

officers, and of the several administrative departments,

boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive

and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of

certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and

other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,

and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and

prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation

of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of

certain departments, boards and commissions shall be

determined," in organization of departmental administrative

boards and commissions and of advisory boards and

commissions, further providing for State Planning Board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 451(b)(1) and (2) of the act of April 9,

1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929, are amended and the subsection is amended by adding

