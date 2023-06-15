Petrosil Group Set to Host the 3rd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition in Bangkok

Unleash Innovation, Ignite Success: Uniting the AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Industry in Bangkok

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil Group is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated 3rd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition, set to take place on July 12th, 2023, at the prestigious Siam Kempinski Hotel in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand. This remarkable event promises to be an exceptional platform for industry professionals to explore recent advancements and emerging trends in the bitumen and base oil sectors.

The convention and exhibition invites individuals with a vested interest in this burgeoning field to participate. Esteemed industry experts will deliver engaging presentations, providing invaluable insights, while networking opportunities will enable attendees to connect with peers and industry leaders. By attending the Petrosil 3rd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition, participants will gain access to the latest methodologies and products shaping the industry. The exhibition floor will host leading suppliers, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and services, making it an unmissable opportunity to expand knowledge and forge meaningful connections in this vital sector. The Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok will set the stage for this must-attend event. For more information and registration details, please visit the AMEA Convention Website.

The global bitumen market continues to experience robust growth, driven by the escalating demand for road construction and infrastructure development worldwide. Similarly, the global base oil market demonstrates steady growth, fueled by factors such as increasing industrialization, a rise in automotive production, and growing demand for lubricants across diverse sectors.

"We are excited to bring back this highly anticipated event, uniting key players in the Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubes, Wax, RPO, Petroleum, and Petrochemical industries from over 25 countries in the AMEA region," stated Mr. Riaz Lawyer, Director, Petrosil Group. "This premium and high-end convention provides an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to engage with industry leaders and connect with top companies. With more than 60 sponsors and exhibitors and 300 participants already confirmed, the Petrosil 3rd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition promises to be an extraordinary gathering of the largest industry players in the AMEA region's trading hub."

Drawing from over 10 years of successful conference organization, Petrosil has raised the bar this year by transforming the event into an annual convention and exhibition in Southeast Asia. This new format offers enhanced networking opportunities, including expanded exhibition table space, additional meeting rooms, and cutting-edge networking tools and software.

Renowned for its world-class facilities, rich culture, and warm hospitality, Bangkok serves as the perfect backdrop for this event. The city boasts a wide array of exceptional venues, ranging from luxurious hotels to open-air spaces, capable of accommodating events of all sizes. Furthermore, Bangkok enjoys excellent accessibility from major cities and boasts a thriving tourism industry.

The Petrosil AMEA Convention and Exhibition provides an ideal platform for expanding business opportunities, unlocking explosive growth and performance. Don't miss this unique chance to connect with industry leaders and gain valuable insights into the latest trends.

About Petrosil Group

The Petrosil Group is a neutral commodity reporting agency and organizer of global industry conferences and exhibitions. We offer news, reports, analysis, price benchmarks, trade data, directory databases, conferences and exhibitions to the global energy and commodity industries. Petrosil publishes regular Bitumen Reports and Base Oil Reports for the global markets. Many of the world’s leading commodity companies from large multinational corporations to mid and smaller sized companies subscribe to our services and attend our conferences and exhibitions. Petrosil has launched specialized services for a broad spectrum of industries in recent years. Our reports and services enjoy a subscriber base of over 800 user licenses and our AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and Exhibition has attracted more than 400 companies since inception. For more information visit the Petrosil Website

