AMEA Dubai 2025 Returns Bigger with Bitumen, Base Oil, Logistics, Co-Located with Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 5th AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition organized by Petrosil - co-located with the inaugural AMEA Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM) forum - is set to take place at Conrad Dubai. The event will bring together global industry leaders during the peak demand season, with ideal weather conditions offering a perfect backdrop for networking and business development.

📈 Fast-Growing Markets in Asia, Middle East & Africa

Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) are experiencing dynamic growth in demand for bitumen, base oils, lubricants, and advanced mobility solutions:

Infrastructure investment is surging, especially in India, Southeast Asia, GCC countries, and East Africa, driven by national road-building programs and logistics modernization.

Automotive and industrial expansion is tangentially increasing demand for high-performance lubricants and base oil formulations suited to EVs, heavy transport fleets, and industrial machinery.

Strategic logistics hubs in UAE, India, and East African ports are becoming trade corridors for bitumen and base oil supply chains.

This year’s conference reflects the expanding importance of these converging markets

🎯 Event Overview

Dates & Venue:

AMEA Dubai 2025: October 29th, 2025 | Conrad Dubai, UAE

Co-located with ARTM (Roads, Traffic & Mobility)

Why now?

Peak construction demand across India, Gulf, Africa

Optimal Dubai weather — mild and sunny, making travel and in-person gatherings seamless during late October

🌐 Key Themes & Tracks

Bitumen, Base Oil and Logistics:

Regional outlook and trade flows across AMEA

Technical innovations: eco-bitumen, warm-mix asphalt, recycled binders

Supply chain resilience and import diversification strategies

Lubricants & Automotive:

Evolving demand for EV-compatible base oils

Circular economy and sustainable lubricant practices

Emerging standards and spec innovations across regional markets

Roads, Traffic & Mobility (ARTM):

Smart highways, MaaS integration, urban mobility design

Logistics infrastructure’s role in road network development

Aligning material engineering (bitumen, pavements) with future autonomous and shared mobility systems

🗣️ Early Confirmed Speakers & Topics

Leading experts from across bitumen, base oil, lubricants, logistics, and mobility sectors include:

Ms. Leticia Parra Rodríguez, General Manager, SRS‑TOTAL

Mr. Bhupinder Singh, Director – Lubricants and Base Oils, Bluechemgroup, Germany

Topic: “Effect of Alternative Fuels on Lubricants”

Ms. Karuna Sadasivam, Regional Director, Ergon

Mr. A. S. Prabhakar, Bitumen Expert (formerly GM‑Biz Dev at HPCL, COO of HINCOL)

Topic: "Bitumen Technical & Innovation Themes"

Mr. Prashant Garg, Founder & MD, PP Softtech Pvt. Ltd.

Topic: “Imported Bitumen Dependency: Risks, Realities, and Roadmap to Resilience”

Mr. Majid Safdari, Commercial Director, Vista Energie

Mr. Dheeraj Satta, Chief Commercial Officer, AWS Group

Mr. Tarique Kamal, CEO, Petrozo Energy

Their expertise spans key cross - industry intersections, delivering value across the bitumen, base oil, lubricant, and mobility tracks.

🔗 Strategic Advantages

Cross-track synergy: Co-location with the ARTM event enables thematic bridges between materials engineering and smart mobility planning

Regional convergence: Delegates from across Asia, Middle East & Africa create unmatched opportunity for collaboration

Market timing: Scheduled during the peak pavement and infrastructure season, the event supports suppliers, contractors, and planners at a critical moment in procurement cycles

Excellent weather: Dubai’s October climate - mild days and cool evenings - supports seamless travel, networking, and outdoor social functions

📊 Highlights at a Glance

Feature Details

Event Format Conference + Exhibition with ARTM co-located

Primary Themes Bitumen markets, base oil, lubricants, logistics, road engineering, smart mobility

Confirmed Speakers Industry leaders from SRS‑TOTAL, Bluechemgroup, PP Softtech, AWS, Petrozo, Ergon

Market Drivers Infrastructure demand, EV adoption, sustainable materials

Networking Opportunities Developers, refiners, traders, distributors, mobility planners

Why Now? Peak procurement season and favorable weather

✅ Registration & Partnership Details

Early-bird registration ends by mid‑September 2025 - delegates save significantly compared to full rates

Sponsorship & exhibiting opportunities are limited. Brands with innovative solutions in bitumen, base oil, lubricants, shipping and logistics, mobility tech, or infrastructure services are encouraged to apply now.

📞 Secure Your Spot

Join over 250 senior decision-makers from more than 25 countries

. Don’t miss this opportunity to position your organization at the leading edge of Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubricants, Logistics and Smart Mobility in AMEA.

For more information or to register/sponsor, visit:

www.amea-conventions.com

About Petrosil Group

Since 2012, Petrosil has organized more than 20 global bitumen, base oil and logistics events and led AMEA - focused conferences (AMEA Dubai, ABBL Bangkok, AMEA India), bringing global industry leaders together across bitumen, base oil, lubricant, and logistics sectors to drive growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships across the region

Join Us in Dubai - Where Energy and Infrastructure Meets Mobility Innovation

AMEA Dubai 2025 with ARTM is more than an event - it’s a catalyst for strategic collaboration across material science, trade, and the future of infrastructure and mobility in the AMEA region.

Legal Disclaimer:

