IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Billboard Countdown: Week Ending June 17, 2023 Discover the Hottest R&B, Hip-Hop, and Dance Tracks
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio has recently taken steps to report its playlists to music tracking agencies in order to contribute to national charting. With a format that focuses on R&B, Hip-Hop, and Dance music, IRMIX Radio aims to provide a platform for emerging and established artists in these genres.
As part of their charting criteria, IRMIX Radio has set certain guidelines for song submissions. Any song that is older than 90 days will not be eligible for charting consideration. Therefore, artists seeking to have their music featured on the IRMIX Radio's top 20 countdown must ensure that their songs are within the 90-day timeframe.
To submit a track for consideration, artists are required to follow the submission instructions carefully. It is essential to provide detailed information about the artist, including their name, track name, album name (if applicable), release date, artist's social media handles for tagging purposes, and a biography. By including this information, artists can increase the chances of their tracks being considered for airplay.
IRMIX Radio also offers promotion opportunities specifically tailored for independent artists. These opportunities provide a platform for independent musicians to showcase their talents and gain exposure to a wider audience. To learn more about these promotion opportunities, artists can visit the IRMIX Radio website for detailed information.
By engaging with music tracking agencies and implementing specific guidelines for chart eligibility, IRMIX Radio aims to contribute to the national music charts and provide an accurate representation of the current trends in R&B, Hip-Hop, and Dance music. Through their platform, IRMIX Radio strives to support artists and create opportunities for their music to be heard by a broader audience.
Artists who meet the criteria and submit their tracks with the necessary information have the potential to be featured on the IRMIX Radio top 20 countdown. It is an opportunity for artists to gain recognition, connect with listeners, and further their careers in the music industry.
IRMIX Radio remains committed to supporting the diverse range of talent within the R&B, Hip-Hop, and Dance genres. As they continue to report playlists to music tracking agencies and offer promotional opportunities for independent artists, IRMIX Radio invites musicians and listeners alike to engage with their platform and explore the vibrant world of contemporary music.
1. Omarion – Girls
2. Playboii Red – Swim Eat
3. Juan NW – Move Your Body
4. Beyonce featuring TS Madison – Cozy
5. Reckless Rhymacide – We Came to Party
6. Intelligent Diva – I know You Like Me
7. Miguel – Sure Thing
8. Nippa – Maddest
9. EO – Banana
10. Jai Denise – Are You the One?
11. The Weeknd featuring Ariana Grande – Die For You
12. NLE – Slut Me Out
13. Ice Spice featuring Nicki Minaj – Princess Diana
14. Aliah Sheffield – Boo Boo the Fool
15. Maulo – Steady
16. Masego – Who Cares Anyway
17. Dreamer Isioma – Gimme A Chance
18. Paper Chasin’ Savage featuring Kiara – Ride For Me
19. Trisha Covington – I Need You
20. Janelle Monae – Float (Coco and Breezy Remix)
In the latest installment of the IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Billboard Chart, we witnessed several notable shifts and new entries. Here's a recap of the chart's highlights:
Taking the top spot this week is Omarion with his hit track "Girls," showcasing his musical prowess and captivating the listeners. Playboii Red makes a significant leap to the second position with his catchy tune "Swim Eat," indicating a growing popularity among the audience.
Moving up the ranks, Juan NW commands the third position with his energetic anthem "Move Your Body," encouraging listeners to get on their feet and dance along. Not far behind, Beyonce featuring TS Madison climbs to the fourth spot with their collaborative effort "Cozy," hinting at a promising future for the song.
Meanwhile, Reckless Rhymacide secures the fifth position with their lively track "We Came to Party," adding a vibrant energy to the chart. The dynamic mix of artists and genres within the top five positions demonstrates the diversity and range of musical styles captivating audiences.
Every Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, music enthusiasts can tune in to IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Billboard Countdown to catch the latest chart-toppers and discover new sounds. This weekly countdown serves as a guide for listeners, highlighting the most popular and trending songs of the moment.
As the chart evolves, listeners can expect further shifts and new entries in the coming weeks. The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown provides a platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their talents and connect with a wider audience.
Whether you're a fan of R&B, hip-hop, or pop, this chart offers a comprehensive snapshot of the current music scene. Stay tuned to IRMIX Radio for an exciting journey through the best tracks of the week and immerse yourself in the sounds that are shaping the industry.
Note: The rankings and positions mentioned are IRMIX Radio's most played songs and not reflect the or in conjunction with the Billboard Magazine charts.
IRMIX Radio, LLC
IRMIX Radio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other