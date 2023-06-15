Renowned Chef de Caves Cyril Brun Arrives at Ferrari Trento from Champagne

Marcello, Matteo, Camilla and Alessandro Lunelli with Cyril Brun Cyril Brun and Matteo Lunelli Cyril Brun at Ferrari Trento

Respected winemaker from Champagne has decided to move to Italy to become Chef de Caves at Ferrari Trento, believing in the quality and potential of Trentodoc.

We are excited to welcome Cyril to our team and are sure that he will create exceptional Trentodoc wines that are loyal to our local traditions, while introducing a new perspective.” — Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO