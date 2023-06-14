FEMA Specialists to Offer Rebuilding Tips in Blanchard

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA Hazard Mitigation Outreach Specialists will be available at Ace Hardware and Garden Center in Blanchard through June 24 to offer information to Oklahomans with damage from the April 19-20 tornadoes, straight-line winds and severe storms.

Hazard mitigation outreach specialists will be on hand to answer questions about rebuilding after a disaster and protecting your home from future disaster-related damage. Some of the topics include clean up, selecting a contractor and ways to reduce risks from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors and no appointment is needed.

Hazard mitigation outreach specialists will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through June 24 at:

McClain County

Ace Hardware and Garden Center

987 E Veterans Memorial Highway

Blanchard, OK 73080

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

If you cannot visit in person, please call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 to speak to a hazard mitigation outreach specialist, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All calls will be returned within one business day. If you prefer, you may email your questions to FEMA-OKMit@fema.dhs.gov or visit FEMA’s Oklahoma Mitigation home page at https://fema.connectsolutions.com/okmit

If you need to discuss your assistance application, please call the Helpline at 800-621-3362 to speak to a FEMA individual assistance specialist. Hazard mitigation outreach specialists offer general rebuilding tips and will not be able to discuss specific details of individual assistance cases.