Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - June 15, 2023
The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
The first top video is courtesy of Infrastructure Health & Safety Association (IHSA) who encourage us to inspect the harness for maximum safety when working at heights. A damaged harness can be the difference between a near-miss incident and a catastrophic fall.
The second top video introduces Dave Beaudoin, a bridge deck crane operator, who answers nine questions about his time working on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project - a once-in-a-generation undertaking.
Content shares from members this week include:
• tcgpr - Wahi Launches First AI-Powered Realtor Recommendation System in Canada
• OnTraccr Technologies - Can VR/AR Technology Revolutionize Construction?
• Graham Construction - Green Line LRT Board selects Graham to build the 78 Avenue Project
• Graham Construction - SaskPower selects Graham and JV partner Black & Veatch for Power Stations
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Proudly Supports 2023 National High-Performance Buildings Week
• Dentec Safety Specialists - Safety Managers Summer Safety Checklist
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG Caps Mental Health Awareness Efforts with CIASP Donation
• WALKING FLOOR International / Canada Inc. - 50 Years of Innovation: KEITH WALKING FLOOR®
• Nesbitt Training - Big value comes in short lessons
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Advancing Construction Site Security: Top Trends of 2023
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - Study: IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator™ can lead to Energy, Carbon and Water Savings in Single and Multifamily Residences
• Premier Construction Software - Improving Safety on the Job Site with Construction Software
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 11. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
