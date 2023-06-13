Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 13, 2023 

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:06 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative John Lawrence.

 

The Speaker submitted the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workforce Development Administration’s School-to-Work Initial Report from June 1, 2021 – May 16, 2023.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 147        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 148        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HR 149        State Government

HR 150        State Government

HR 151        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

HB 1377      Health

HB 1378      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1379      Local Government

HB 1380      Human Services

HB 1382      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1383      Insurance

HB 1384      Local Government

HB 1385      Local Government

HB 1386      Housing and Community Development

HB 1387      Housing and Community Development

HB 1389      Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1390      Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1391      Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1392      Liquor Control

HB 1393      Human Services

HB 1394      State Government

HB 1395      Education

HB 1396      Education

HB 1397      Judiciary

HB 1398      Professional Licensure

HB 1399      Judiciary

HB 1400      Liquor Control

HB 1401      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1402      Commerce

HB 1404      Finance

HB 1407      Health

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 967        To Appropriations

HB 1160      To Appropriations

HB 1207      To Appropriations

HB 1283      To Appropriations

HB 1304      To Appropriations

HB 1305      To Appropriations

SB 226         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1183      From Housing & Community Development to Labor & Industry

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 614        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 615        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 616        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 617        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 618        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 619        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 620        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 621        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 622        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 892        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 900        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1067      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1092      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1131      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1184      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 897        From Education as Committed

HB 1331      From Education as Amended

SB 84           From Education as Committed

HB 1163      From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1316      From Housing and Community Development as Amended

SB 202         From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HR 66           From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HR 139        From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 1333      From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1354      From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1500      From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1304      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1305      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 119

A Resolution designating June 1, 2023, as "Skip the Straw Day" in Pennsylvania.

102 - 101 

HR 123

A Resolution recognizing June 29, 2023, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania.

    202 - 1 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

