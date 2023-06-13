Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

June 13, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:06 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative John Lawrence.

The Speaker submitted the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workforce Development Administration’s School-to-Work Initial Report from June 1, 2021 – May 16, 2023.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 147 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 148 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HR 149 State Government

HR 150 State Government

HR 151 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1377 Health

HB 1378 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1379 Local Government

HB 1380 Human Services

HB 1382 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1383 Insurance

HB 1384 Local Government

HB 1385 Local Government

HB 1386 Housing and Community Development

HB 1387 Housing and Community Development

HB 1389 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1390 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1391 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1392 Liquor Control

HB 1393 Human Services

HB 1394 State Government

HB 1395 Education

HB 1396 Education

HB 1397 Judiciary

HB 1398 Professional Licensure

HB 1399 Judiciary

HB 1400 Liquor Control

HB 1401 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1402 Commerce

HB 1404 Finance

HB 1407 Health

Bills Recommitted

HB 967 To Appropriations

HB 1160 To Appropriations

HB 1207 To Appropriations

HB 1283 To Appropriations

HB 1304 To Appropriations

HB 1305 To Appropriations

SB 226 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1183 From Housing & Community Development to Labor & Industry

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 614 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 615 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 616 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 617 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 618 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 619 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 620 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 621 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 622 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 892 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 900 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1067 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1092 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1131 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1184 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 897 From Education as Committed

HB 1331 From Education as Amended

SB 84 From Education as Committed

HB 1163 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1316 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

SB 202 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HR 66 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HR 139 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 1333 From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1354 From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1500 From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1304 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1305 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 119 A Resolution designating June 1, 2023, as "Skip the Straw Day" in Pennsylvania. 102 - 101 HR 123 A Resolution recognizing June 29, 2023, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania. 202 - 1

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.