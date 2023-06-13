Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 13, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:06 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative John Lawrence.
The Speaker submitted the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:
- The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workforce Development Administration’s School-to-Work Initial Report from June 1, 2021 – May 16, 2023.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 147 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 148 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HR 149 State Government
HR 150 State Government
HR 151 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1377 Health
HB 1378 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1379 Local Government
HB 1380 Human Services
HB 1382 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1383 Insurance
HB 1384 Local Government
HB 1385 Local Government
HB 1386 Housing and Community Development
HB 1387 Housing and Community Development
HB 1389 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HB 1390 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HB 1391 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HB 1392 Liquor Control
HB 1393 Human Services
HB 1394 State Government
HB 1395 Education
HB 1396 Education
HB 1397 Judiciary
HB 1398 Professional Licensure
HB 1399 Judiciary
HB 1400 Liquor Control
HB 1401 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1402 Commerce
HB 1404 Finance
HB 1407 Health
Bills Recommitted
HB 967 To Appropriations
HB 1160 To Appropriations
HB 1207 To Appropriations
HB 1283 To Appropriations
HB 1304 To Appropriations
HB 1305 To Appropriations
SB 226 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1183 From Housing & Community Development to Labor & Industry
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 614 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 615 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 616 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 617 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 618 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 619 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 620 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 621 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 622 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 892 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 900 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1067 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1092 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1131 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1184 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 897 From Education as Committed
HB 1331 From Education as Amended
SB 84 From Education as Committed
HB 1163 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 1316 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
SB 202 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HR 66 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HR 139 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HB 1333 From Labor & Industry as Committed
HB 1354 From Labor & Industry as Committed
HB 1500 From Labor & Industry as Committed
HB 1304 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1305 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating June 1, 2023, as "Skip the Straw Day" in Pennsylvania.
102 - 101
A Resolution recognizing June 29, 2023, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania.
202 - 1
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.