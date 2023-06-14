Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 14, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:24 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Alec Ryncavage.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 152 State Government
HR 153 State Government
HB 1388 Appropriations
HB 1403 Professional Licensure
HB 1405 Labor and Industry
HB 1406 Finance
HB 1409 Game and Fisheries
HB 1410 Judiciary
HB 1411 State Government
HB 1412 State Government
HB 1413 State Government
HB 1414 Education
HB 1415 State Government
HB 1416 State Government
HB 1417 Health
HB 1418 Judiciary
HB 1419 Commerce
HB 1420 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 614 To Appropriations
HB 615 To Appropriations
HB 616 To Appropriations
HB 617 To Appropriations
HB 618 To Appropriations
HB 619 To Appropriations
HB 620 To Appropriations
HB 622 To Appropriations
HB 623 To Appropriations
HB 1170 To Appropriations
HB 1246 To Appropriations
HB 1249 To Appropriations
HB 1295 To Appropriations
HB 1500 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1329 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Professional Licensure
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 967 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1160 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1207 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1283 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1304 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1305 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 226 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 78 From Health as Amended
HB 807 From Health as Committed
HB 817 From Health as Committed
HB 818 From Health as Amended
HB 1209 From Health as Committed
HB 1351 From Health as Committed
HB 1407 From Health as Committed
SB 262 From Health as Committed
HB 544 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1108 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1210 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1280 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 88 From Local Government as Committed
HB 123 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1038 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1216 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1230 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1231 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1232 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1234 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1303 From Local Government as Committed
HB 614 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 615 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 616 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 617 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 618 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 619 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 620 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 621 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 622 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 623 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1170 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1246 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1249 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1295 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1500 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1171 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1024
HB 1025
HB 1026
HB 1027
HB 1300
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the month of July 2023 as "Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
202 – 1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.