Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 14, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:24 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Alec Ryncavage.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 152 State Government

HR 153 State Government

HB 1388 Appropriations

HB 1403 Professional Licensure

HB 1405 Labor and Industry

HB 1406 Finance

HB 1409 Game and Fisheries

HB 1410 Judiciary

HB 1411 State Government

HB 1412 State Government

HB 1413 State Government

HB 1414 Education

HB 1415 State Government

HB 1416 State Government

HB 1417 Health

HB 1418 Judiciary

HB 1419 Commerce

HB 1420 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 614 To Appropriations

HB 615 To Appropriations

HB 616 To Appropriations

HB 617 To Appropriations

HB 618 To Appropriations

HB 619 To Appropriations

HB 620 To Appropriations

HB 622 To Appropriations

HB 623 To Appropriations

HB 1170 To Appropriations

HB 1246 To Appropriations

HB 1249 To Appropriations

HB 1295 To Appropriations

HB 1500 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1329 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Professional Licensure

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 967 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1160 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1207 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1283 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1304 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1305 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 226 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 78 From Health as Amended

HB 807 From Health as Committed

HB 817 From Health as Committed

HB 818 From Health as Amended

HB 1209 From Health as Committed

HB 1351 From Health as Committed

HB 1407 From Health as Committed

SB 262 From Health as Committed

HB 544 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1108 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1210 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1280 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 88 From Local Government as Committed

HB 123 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1038 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1216 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1230 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1231 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1232 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1234 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1303 From Local Government as Committed

HB 614 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 615 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 616 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 617 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 618 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 619 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 620 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 621 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 622 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 623 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1170 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1246 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1249 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1295 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1500 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1171 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1024

HB 1025

HB 1026

HB 1027

HB 1300

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 33 A Resolution recognizing the month of July 2023 as "Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202 – 1

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.