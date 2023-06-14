Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 14, 2023 

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:24 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Alec Ryncavage.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 152        State Government

HR 153        State Government

          

HB 1388      Appropriations

HB 1403      Professional Licensure

HB 1405      Labor and Industry

HB 1406      Finance

HB 1409      Game and Fisheries

HB 1410      Judiciary

HB 1411      State Government

HB 1412      State Government

HB 1413      State Government

HB 1414      Education

HB 1415      State Government

HB 1416      State Government

HB 1417      Health

HB 1418      Judiciary

HB 1419      Commerce

HB 1420      State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 614         To Appropriations

HB 615         To Appropriations

HB 616         To Appropriations

HB 617         To Appropriations

HB 618         To Appropriations

HB 619         To Appropriations

HB 620         To Appropriations

HB 622         To Appropriations

HB 623         To Appropriations

HB 1170      To Appropriations

HB 1246      To Appropriations

HB 1249      To Appropriations

HB 1295      To Appropriations

HB 1500      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1329      From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Professional Licensure

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 967        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1160      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1207      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1283      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1304      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1305      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 226         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 78           From Health as Amended

HB 807        From Health as Committed

HB 817        From Health as Committed

HB 818        From Health as Amended

HB 1209      From Health as Committed

HB 1351      From Health as Committed

HB 1407      From Health as Committed

SB 262         From Health as Committed

HB 544        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1108      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1210      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1280      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 88           From Local Government as Committed

HB 123        From Local Government as Amended

HB 1038      From Local Government as Amended

HB 1216      From Local Government as Amended

HB 1230      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1231      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1232      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1234      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1303      From Local Government as Committed

HB 614        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 615         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 616         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 617         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 618         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 619         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 620         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 621         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 622         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 623         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1170      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1246      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1249      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1295      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1500      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1171      From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1024

HB 1025

HB 1026

HB 1027

HB 1300

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 33

A Resolution recognizing the month of July 2023 as "Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

    202 – 1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

