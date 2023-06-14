House Bill 1025 Printer's Number 1358

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in Safe2Say Program, further providing for definitions and for Safe2Say Program; in postsecondary institution sexual harassment and sexual violence policy and online reporting system, further providing for definitions, for policy for postsecondary institution sexual harassment and sexual violence and for online reporting system; and making an editorial change.