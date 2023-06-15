Rohrer Aesthetics Launches Inner Circle Customer Loyalty Program
The Inner Circle Program is designed to reward customers for their continued business and support and to provide them with exclusive benefits and offers
The growth of Rohrer Aesthetics is a testament to loyal support of our customers and to the hard work and dedication of our expanding Rohrer team”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc., the fast-growing medical aesthetics device company, is excited to announce the launch of its new Inner Circle Customer Loyalty program for existing customers. The program is designed to reward customers for their continued business and support, as well as to provide them with exclusive benefits and offers.
— NJ Wazaney, CEO
The Inner Circle program offers a range of benefits, including:
Exclusive discounts and offers on future device purchases
Advanced training, education and support
Early access to new products and services
Invitations to exclusive events and promotions
Member Only programs like “Social Made Simple”
Access to exclusive Rohrer vendor partner discounts
To see all the Inner Circle Customer Loyalty benefits, existing customers can simply visit www.rohreraesthetics.com and register. Once registered you will have access to all the detailed benefits of being in the Rohrer Inner Circle. All existing Rohrer Aesthetics customers qualify for this groundbreaking program.
"We are thrilled to launch our new Inner Circle Customer Loyalty program for our valued existing customers," said Rohrer Aesthetics Founder and President, Mark Rohrer. "Our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we wanted to create a program that recognizes and rewards their loyalty. We believe this program will be a great way to show our appreciation and build even stronger relationships with our customers."
“The growth of Rohrer Aesthetics is a testament to loyal support of our customers and to the hard work and dedication of our expanding Rohrer team. Customer feedback helps us to further develop our products and services, and their loyalty is what drives our growth.” Said NJ Wazaney, CEO, Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, “Our commitment to our current and future customers is that we will never stop innovating and improving our products and services both directly and with strategic partners.”
The loyalty program is just one of the many ways Rohrer Aesthetics is committed to providing the best possible experience for its customers. The Company has recently rolled out its customer marketing portal and Social Made Simple initiatives to help customers promote Rohrer devices within their practice. With its focus on quality products, exceptional customer service, and now, exclusive benefits and rewards, Rohrer Aesthetics is proud to be a trusted partner for all of its customers' needs.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
