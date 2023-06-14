Rock Group “Midnight Daydream” Release Tribute To Late Guitarist Bruce Cameron
EINPresswire.com/ -- The writer, producer, engineer and main performer on the album is Riley Cameron, the son of the late guitarist Bruce Cameron, who tragically passed away in 1999 shortly after releasing his debut LP titled “Midnight Daydream”. An album that featured a plethora of rock legends. Inspired by his father’s work, the only viable option was to carry the musical legacy that his father left behind.
The self-titled album features a blend of hard rock, electronic, hip-hop and various other musical styles that create a modern sound that captures a spectrum of influences.
Says Riley, “Midnight Daydream - Fusing multiple genres, bringing awareness to mental health while maintaining a consistent sound”
The “Midnight Daydream” LP is set to release on July 5th, 2023 and will be available on all mainstream platforms, including Itunes, Spotify and Youtube. Physical Copies and merchandise will also be available through their merchandise store via BandCamp.
To purchase:
AMAZON: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B086WL967P/midnight-daydream
APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/cd/artist/midnight-daydream/1507519492
PHYSICAL COPIES:
https://midnightdaydream.company.site/
https://midnightdaydreamus.bandcamp.com/
For more information:
Midnight Daydream BandCamp : midnightdaydreamus.bandcamp.com
Midnight Daydream Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr-GPnIG_beRdyIGPl9Byrw
Midnight Daydream Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/MidnightDaydreamOfficial
Press inquiries:
Billy James
The self-titled album features a blend of hard rock, electronic, hip-hop and various other musical styles that create a modern sound that captures a spectrum of influences.
Says Riley, “Midnight Daydream - Fusing multiple genres, bringing awareness to mental health while maintaining a consistent sound”
The “Midnight Daydream” LP is set to release on July 5th, 2023 and will be available on all mainstream platforms, including Itunes, Spotify and Youtube. Physical Copies and merchandise will also be available through their merchandise store via BandCamp.
To purchase:
AMAZON: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B086WL967P/midnight-daydream
APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/cd/artist/midnight-daydream/1507519492
PHYSICAL COPIES:
https://midnightdaydream.company.site/
https://midnightdaydreamus.bandcamp.com/
For more information:
Midnight Daydream BandCamp : midnightdaydreamus.bandcamp.com
Midnight Daydream Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr-GPnIG_beRdyIGPl9Byrw
Midnight Daydream Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/MidnightDaydreamOfficial
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com