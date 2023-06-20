Lindsey Dacey joins BAO Systems as Senior Director of Strategic Growth

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BAO Systems welcomes Lindsey Dacey as the company’s new Senior Director of Strategic Growth. Dacey will lead BAO Systems’ business development and growth ambitions with US and foreign government clients, along with other donors and international non-governmental organizations.

Dacey brings more than 10 years of experience from Management Sciences for Health and her knowledgeable background as a Business Development Director will be a tremendous asset to the strategic growth of BAO Systems. Her accomplished leadership skills, experience in international development, and knowledge in partnership management will propel BAO Systems forward as an industry leader in digital data solutions for health and development.

As a Senior Director of Strategic Growth, Dacey will lead sales, marketing, and business development efforts to support the mission and strategic goals of BAO Systems. Dacey will expand current and new partnerships with health and development partners globally to help improve livelihoods, strengthen health systems, and achieve equitable human development.

About BAO Systems

BAO Systems is a global leader in health information systems and data solutions. The company provides innovative technology solutions that improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, and increase access to care. BAO Systems' products and services are used by healthcare providers, governments, and non-governmental organizations around the world. For more information, please visit www.baosystems.com.