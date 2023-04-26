Lars Helge Overland joins BAO Systems as Chief Technology Officer

Lars Helge Overland, Chief Technology Officer at BAO Systems

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BAO Systems, a global leader in health information systems and data solutions, today announced that Lars Helge Overland has joined the company as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Overland brings extensive experience in technology leadership to BAO Systems where he will be responsible for leading the company's technology strategy and driving innovation across its product portfolio.

Overland comes to BAO Systems with more than 15 years of experience in technology leadership and software development. Prior to joining BAO Systems, Overland served as the software tech lead of the DHIS2 platform at University of Oslo. Overland's extensive experience in technology leadership, software development, and healthcare will help BAO Systems continue to drive advancements in technology and deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

"I am excited to join BAO Systems and to work with such a talented and dedicated team," said Overland. "I believe that technology can play a transformative role in improving healthcare outcomes, and I look forward to working with BAO Systems to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in people's lives."

As the CTO at BAO Systems, Overland will be responsible for leading the development and execution of the company's technology strategy, ensuring that BAO Systems remains at the forefront of health information systems and data solutions. Overland will also lead the company's software development teams and work closely with clients and partners to ensure that BAO Systems continues to deliver impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global health and international development community.

"We are thrilled to have Lars Helge Overland, one of our original co-founders, join BAO Systems in a full time capacity," said Steffen Tengesdal, CEO of BAO Systems. "Lars brings a wealth of experience in technology leadership and innovation, as well as a deep understanding of the sector. We look forward to working with Lars as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that improve health outcomes around the world."



