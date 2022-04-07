BAO Systems Summons Digital Development Visionaries to Lisbon for the 2022 Impact First Summit

The Impact First Summit will feature sessions on topics including AI-powered forecasting, fostering national-level systems adoption, employing machine learning to combat pandemics, and using digital innovations to bolster reproductive, maternal, and child health.

International agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector will gather to shape the future of global digital development

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 25-26, 2022, BAO Systems, a data-focused company that empowers decision-makers to improve lives through sustainable technology, will convene international agencies, governments, technology experts, and the private sector for its annual Impact First Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. The Impact First Summit, formerly known as the Global Digital Development Summit, will bring together participants to share and discuss cutting-edge technologies and approaches to address the world’s most pressing development challenges.

BAO Systems believes digital technology is the future of the development sector, capable of improving development outcomes, driving economic growth, and lifting millions out of poverty. Data is central to this discussion, whether big, open, real-time, or consumer-based. The rapidly changing data landscape means that we have more information, evidence, and insight than ever before, but efforts must be coordinated to ensure all countries have the tools, knowledge, and resources to use information effectively. The Impact First Summit will explore how infrastructure, interoperability, accessibility, and data science are critical parts of this discussion.

“When used effectively, technology has the potential to revolutionize the development sector and impact human development in ways that standard approaches cannot,” says BAO Systems CEO Steffen Tengesdal. The Summit will emphasize the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration by engaging participants to stimulate thinking around new technology and innovations capable of strengthening government systems and economies, supporting underserved and marginalized populations, and effectively advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Summit will feature engaging sessions on topics including AI-powered forecasting, fostering national-level systems adoption, employing machine learning to combat pandemics, and using digital innovations to bolster reproductive, maternal, and child health. Through a series of plenary and breakout sessions and panels, the Impact First Summit will create a platform for participants to share innovative ideas, brainstorm effective solutions, and drive cross-sector action and growth.

Confirmed speakers at the event include the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) at the UN Foundation, Apperta Foundation, Simprints, Palindrome Data, Unlock Aid, Fraym, Johnson & Johnson Global Public Health, Parsyl, among others.