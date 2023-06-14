FLHSMV, FHP Celebrate Veterans at 8th Annual Veterans Recognition Day Event

June 14, 2023





Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) celebrated Veterans at the 8TH Annual Veterans Recognition Day Event held every June.

Florida is a veteran-friendly state with the third-largest population of veterans in the nation. Over 1.5 million Florida residents have fought for and served our country. FLHSMV is a proud employer of over 700 Veterans statewide, making up over 18% of the Veteran workforce, committed to making Florida safer.

“FLHSMV and the Florida Highway Patrol recognize the value of employing these national heroes who are familiar with what it takes to serve and protect,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Florida is a great place for veterans, our Governor, Ron DeSantis is a veteran and has continued to pass legislation that expands benefits and provides opportunity for veterans and their families.”

“The Annual Veterans Recognition Day Event is a declaration of support and encouragement to our veterans who have courageously served our country and now serve the state of Florida,” said Florida Highway Patrol Director Gary Howze II. “In honoring our veterans, we pay tribute to their service and acknowledge their continued commitment to public safety.”

“As we observe Flag Day and celebrate the 248th anniversary of the United States Army, I salute my fellow Veterans during the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ 8th annual Veteran Recognition Day,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General James S. “Hammer” Hartsell, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Florida offers unique benefits such as in-state tuition rates for Veterans and their families using ‎the post-9/11 GI Bill, military themed license plates, several layers of property tax exemptions, expanded veterans’ preference, ‎and extensive benefits, licensure and fee waivers for many activities and occupations. Working ‎together toward a positive future for Florida Veterans and their families, ‎we’ll ‎ensure the ‎Sunshine State continues ‎to be the most Veteran sought after state in ‎the nation.”

This well-attended event had vehicle demonstrations and displays with over a dozen veteran support organizations available to provide information to attendees and their families. Some of the organizations included Military Machines of American Freedom, Florida Veterans Foundation, Veterans Administration, Veterans Florida, Sea Cadets-Tallahassee, National League of POW-MIA Families, Leon County Tax Appraisers Office, Women Veterans Unite, MOAA Tallahassee and Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW).

To learn more about Veteran Resources available to those employed by FLHSMV, follow this link: Veteran Resources – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov)

