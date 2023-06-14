TCEQ approves fines totaling $507,816

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $460,772 against 21 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, two industrial wastewater discharges, one multi-media, three municipal wastewater discharges, five petroleum storage tanks, and two public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: one air quality.

A proposal for decision was issued for the following enforcement category: one public water system.

In addition, on June 6 and June 13, the executive director approved penalties totaling $47,044 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 28, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.