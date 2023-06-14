Williston Barracks/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1003694
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2023 @ 0938 Hours
STREET: I 89 South Mile Marker 96.2
TOWN: Colchester
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Phillip Ondis
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End- totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Emalie Newhall
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I 89 Southbound near mile marker 96.2 in the town of Charlotte.
Investigation revealed that V#1 was traveling Southbound behind a white sedan that was behind V#2 on I 89 near mile marker 96.2. This portion of I 89 S at the time of the crash was down to one lane of travel due to construction. Prior to the construction area, there were marked signs advising drivers that the right lane was merging into the left lane for the construction zone. Once the lanes merged due to traffic and heavy rain, the flow of traffic slowed down. The unknown white sedan swerved to avoid crashing into V#2, and V#1 continued to make contact with the rear end of V#2. Operator 1 failed to maintain a safe distance for the weather condition and construction zone therefore unable to stop in time. Operator 1 was transported to UVM Medical Center for minor injuries.
Vermont State Police was assisted by Colchester Rescue, Colchester Fire Department and Elite Auto & Towing Services.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers to keep a safe distance and to SLOW down during heavy rain and construction areas.
