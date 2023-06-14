Williston Barracks/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1003694

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2023 @ 0938 Hours

STREET: I 89 South Mile Marker 96.2

TOWN: Colchester

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Phillip Ondis

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End- totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Emalie Newhall

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I 89 Southbound near mile marker 96.2 in the town of Charlotte.

Investigation revealed that V#1 was traveling Southbound behind a white sedan that was behind V#2 on I 89 near mile marker 96.2. This portion of I 89 S at the time of the crash was down to one lane of travel due to construction. Prior to the construction area, there were marked signs advising drivers that the right lane was merging into the left lane for the construction zone. Once the lanes merged due to traffic and heavy rain, the flow of traffic slowed down. The unknown white sedan swerved to avoid crashing into V#2, and V#1 continued to make contact with the rear end of V#2. Operator 1 failed to maintain a safe distance for the weather condition and construction zone therefore unable to stop in time. Operator 1 was transported to UVM Medical Center for minor injuries.

Vermont State Police was assisted by Colchester Rescue, Colchester Fire Department and Elite Auto & Towing Services.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers to keep a safe distance and to SLOW down during heavy rain and construction areas.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: