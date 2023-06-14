Maine PBIS Advanced Tiers Cohort Training Opportunity

The Maine PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports) team is excited to announce applications are open for our first Advanced Tiers Cohort Training starting in fall 2023!

If your school has been implementing Tier 1 with fidelity and are ready for next steps, this opportunity is for you.

This two-year training sequence will lead school teams through developing the systems and practices to support positive outcomes for students with more intensive (Tier 2 and Tier 3) behavioral needs.

Each year will include four in-person team training days, four virtual coach meetings, and ongoing external coaching support. For more information, including application requirements and a link to our Listen & Learn presentation.

Download the flyer here

Please contact us at pbis@maine.edu if you have any questions!

The Maine Department of Education partners with the University of Maine System to provide Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) training and coaching for schools and school administrative units (SAUs) throughout the state. PBIS is a multi-tiered approach to supporting the social, emotional and behavioral development of students in K-12 settings. The purpose of PBIS is to improve the social, emotional and academic outcomes for all students, including students with disabilities and students from underrepresented groups. Learn more about PBIS here.