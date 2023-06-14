Noble Middle School Students’ 3D Gaming in Neuroscience Exhibit Showcased at Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History

L to R: Miela Bui from North Berwick, ME and Laiken Voishnis from Berwick, ME

As part of 2023 National History Day (NHD), 48 student-produced exhibits from across the United States were selected to be featured in a live showcase at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on Flag Day, June 14, 2023. The exhibits were created by middle and high school students competing in the 2023 NHD National Contest.

One of the featured exhibits is 3D Gaming: A Mind-Blowing Frontier in Neuroscience, created by Miela Bui and Laiken Voishnis from Noble Middle School in Berwick, Maine. The exhibit explores the groundbreaking use of 3D gaming in neuroscience research and its potential to revolutionize the field. The students’ research sheds light on how 3D gaming can be used to treat various neurological disorders and improve brain function. Miela and Laiken are supported by the EXCEL program’s teacher, Christa Boeykens.

The NHD students whose projects were selected for this showcase by NHD affiliate coordinators addressed topics relevant to their own states’ or local communities’ histories. These exhibits also reflect the 2023 NHD theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

“I’m honored to be here, seeing this amazing constellation of people showing off their talents and passions. I’m constantly reminding myself I’m part of it,” said Miela Bui. “Honestly, after seeing this amazing competition, I’m inspired to do NHD again, and again, and again… And maybe even become a museum curator in the future! Although, I’m pretty committed to neurological sciences.”

The live showcase was held on June 14, 2023, at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. where the students, their supporters, and museum visitors engaged with the student-produced exhibits to learn about the diverse and fascinating stories they tell about American history.

For more information on the NHD National Contest, please visit www.nhd.org.