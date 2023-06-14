F&G Commission approves summer Chinook seasons to start June 22

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission met via conference call and approved summer Chinook salmon seasons for the South Fork Salmon, Upper Salmon and Lochsa rivers. The seasons will open Thursday, June 22 and remain open seven days a week until harvest goals are achieved.

By June 13, about 85% of the returning summer Chinook had already been counted at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, which is the first dam the fish cross after leaving the Pacific Ocean.

Based on those counts, preseason estimates for sport angler harvest for adult Chinook is about:

650 Chinook for the South Fork of the Salmon River

900 Chinook for the Upper Salmon River

50 Chinook for the Lochsa River

Fish managers anticipate lower Chinook salmon returns to the Pahsimeroi Fish Hatchery and made the decision not to open a summer Chinook season on the Salmon River below the mouth of the Pahsimeroi river to allow broodstock to return to the hatchery.

Fishing on the Upper Salmon River will be open from the posted boundary at the Highway 75 bridge approximately 250 yards upstream of the mouth of the East Fork Salmon River upstream to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game Sawtooth Hatchery weir and trap.

Fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River will be open from the posted boundary at Jakie Creek Bridge near Reed Ranch Landing Strip upstream approximately 23 miles to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game South Fork Salmon River weir and trap.

Fishing on the Lochsa River will be open from Lowell Bridge upstream to Twin Bridges immediately upstream from the confluence of Crooked Fork and Colt Killed creeks.

Bag limits

Bag and possession limits for the South Fork Salmon and Lochsa rivers are four Chinook daily, of which only one may be an adult 24-inches or longer. Possession is 12, and only three of which may be adults.

On the Upper Salmon River, the daily bag limit is four Chinook Salmon, of which two may be adults and the possession is 12 salmon, only six of which may be adults.

Season limits

No person may take more than 20 adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2023 salmon seasons occurring prior to Aug. 10, 2023. Fishing will close Aug. 10, or by closure order signed by the Fish and Game Director, whichever comes first.