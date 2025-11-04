Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (11-04-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for November 4, 2025, and the data discussed in this report were collected from October 27 through November 2.

Steelhead angler effort on the Upper Salmon River remained high last week with most bank anglers choosing to fish downstream of North Fork. Boat anglers were most concentrated between Salmon and Spring Creek. Angler effort upstream of Salmon increased slightly but remained relatively low.

Catch rates made another significant improvement and were around 15 hours per steelhead caught in all monitored areas. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 16 hours per steelhead caught, while those downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 15. Downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16, anglers also averaged 15 hours per steelhead caught, and upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17, anglers averaged 13.