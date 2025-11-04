Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet November 12

Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Meeting

Date: Wednesday. November 12, 2025, 6 p.m. MST

Address: Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 S 417 E Jerome, ID 83338

Winter Feeding Advisory Committees assist the Department with assessing winter conditions and make recommendations to regional staff about winter feeding based on local conditions. Each regional committee is made up of five local citizens from across the region including at least one agricultural producer.

The Magic Valley Regional Feeding Advisory Committee was established in the region because of its history of putting in emergency feeding sites during severe winters.

Committee members may meet several times each winter if conditions are warranted, as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution, and landscape conditions. Committee members can also receive input from residents in their communities and communicate their thoughts with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

For more information, follow this link about winter feeding in Idaho.

Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting agenda

Introductions

History of Winter Feeding and Overview of Policy in the Magic Valley Region

Current Wildlife Population and Weather Conditions

Federal Land Winter Range Closures

Committee Reappointments

Adjourn

Listen-only participation available by calling (208) 644-6339.

Members of the public are invited to the meeting and welcome to attend.