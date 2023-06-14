Off-highway vehicle access expands in Evangeline

CANADA, June 14 - The off-highway vehicle pilot project is expanding in the Evangeline region to improve safe travel between designated trails.

ATVs will have access to more portions of provincial highways to link sections of the PEI ATV Federation’s trail system in Evangeline.

“This additional 32 kilometers of access in Evangeline is another step to helping ATV riders travel safely through their designated trail system. I am pleased to collaborate with the PEI ATV Federation on safe and legal trail access. We are also examining the Federation’s proposal on annual ATV registrations.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

The pilot project to allow ATVs on low traffic, unpaved roads started in 2021 with the intent to use these sections of roads as connectors to current and future ATV trails across the province. The PEI ATV Federation makes recommendations on which roads to allow ATV riders to connect to their existing trails. The roads are then assessed by government to ensure there are no environmental, maintenance or safety concerns.

Adding the 32 kilometers of access in Evangeline brings the total road access to 46 kilometers. New signage will identify the portion of the highway that permits off-highway vehicles. ATV access will be allowed when the new routes are published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

In the pilot road areas, off-highway vehicles must follow the same rules as cars, trucks and other motorized vehicles as set out in the Highway Traffic Act and its regulations, unless otherwise stated in the Off-Highway Vehicle Act regulations.

