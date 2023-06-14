CompanionLink Express Updates Outlook, Android and iPhone Sync App for Act! v25
Act! Mobility Pioneer continues to lead the PC based CRM Market in Features, Convenience and Effective US based Technical Support.
Our goal is to empower Act! 25 users with the flexibility to access their data on various platforms, enabling them to stay efficiently organized. People love Act! and we are happy to support it!”PORTLAND, O, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software, a leading provider of data synchronization solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of CompanionLink Express with Act! v25 Desktop and Act! Premium Cloud. This latest development allows Act! users to effortlessly sync their data across multiple platforms, providing a unified experience for efficient customer relationship management.
— Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink Sofware, Inc.
"We are excited to offer seamless synchronization between CompanionLink Express and Act! v25, Act! Cloud, and Act! for PC," said Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink Software. "Our goal is to empower Act! users with the flexibility to access and update their data from various platforms, enabling them to stay organized and efficient in their customer relationship management efforts. People love Act! and we are happy to support it."
CompanionLink Express is a robust synchronization software that bundles essential features for people who use Act!
• Act! Sync to Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft 365
• Act! Sync to Google Contacts and Calendar
• Act! Sync to iCloud Contacts and Calendar
• Act! Sync to DejaOffice CRM on iPhone and Android
CompanionLink Express enables users to seamlessly transfer contacts, calendars, tasks, and notes between Act! and a wide range of popular applications and devices. With the addition of Act! v25, Act! Premium Cloud, and Act! for PC compatibility, CompanionLink Express further extends its capabilities, empowering Act! users with enhanced flexibility and productivity. Act! 25 is the latest edition of the renowned PC-based CRM software, offering advanced features and improved functionality for managing customer relationships effectively.
Act! Cloud is a powerful cloud-based version of Act! CRM is designed to provide users with the freedom to work remotely and collaborate seamlessly. CompanionLink Express bridges the gap between Act! Cloud and other applications ensure that contacts, calendars, and tasks stay in sync across various platforms, facilitating efficient teamwork and data management.
Act! for PC remains a popular choice among Act! users who prefer the desktop experience for managing their customer relationships. With CompanionLink Express, Act! for PC users can now sync their data with other platforms, ensuring that their valuable information is up to date and accessible across devices.
CompanionLink Express is renowned for its user-friendly interface, robust synchronization capabilities, and reliable data transfer. With its advanced features, including field mapping, category filtering, and customizable sync options, users can tailor their sync experience to meet their specific needs.
CompanionLink Express for Act! v25 is licensed for $99.95 per user - one-time purchase. If you own a past version, you can purchase an update for $69.95. CompanionLink has US-based free telephone tech support. CompanionLink offers the option of a RunStart setup for $69 and Premium Support on a yearly basis for $149. Both services allow a tech to log in to your computer and set things up exactly as you need.
About CompanionLink Software
CompanionLink Software specializes in data synchronization solutions, offering PC, Mobile and Online Apps that facilitate seamless data transfer between different platforms and devices. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and reliable performance, CompanionLink Software empowers businesses and individuals to keep their data in sync for enhanced productivity and convenience.
Wayland Bruns
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
+1 503-243-3400
