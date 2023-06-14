National Black-Owned Media Non-Profit Celebrates Juneteenth with Annual 4 Day Conference

From a walking Black Wall Street tour to educational panels and networking, BOMESI’s annual conference is a must for those in media.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Non-Profit BOMESI (Black Owned Media Equity Sustainability Institute) kicks off their annual Black-Owned Media Weekend June 16th-19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Tulsa Club Hotel and Agora Event Center. Home to Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Star, one of the first black publications, history, and education will be enriched by all who attend.

On why the BOMESI team chooses Tulsa: “Tulsa was once the epicenter of Black creativity, economics, and political action. It was part of a network of many thriving African-American communities dubbed the Black Wall Street. Doing the conference here pays homage to the past while reminding us of the importance of Black storytelling today and beyond. The 1921 Race Massacre might have destroyed buildings, but it did not silence our voices.” -BOMESI Co-Founder DéVon Christopher Johnson

The weekend begins with all attending a networking reception sponsored by partners Kargo and Pernod Ricard followed by opening remarks and dinner reception. Day Two is filled with history and education through a walking tour of Black Wall Street, a keynote speech delivered by attorney, author, Host and Executive Producer Eboni K Williams, along with case study sessions and breakout panels covering topics such as how Black-owned media companies can work better together to protect the power of diverse storytelling and podcast optimization. Rounding out the weekend, day three will feature many workshops and panels with topics ranging from “matching intention with action,” “Black LGBTQ storytelling,” activation exploration, and the importance of protecting the future of Black-Owned media.

Conference speakers include Mandii B Founder of Full Court Studios, Alfred Edmond Jr. of Black Enterprise, and Greg Watkins (aka Grouchy Greg) Co-Founder of All Hip Hop.

Sponsors of this weekend include GM, Kargo, Build in Tulsa, Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Undertone, and Pernod Ricard.

Registration, accommodations, and schedule are all available online here: 2023 Black-Owned Media Weekend

About BOMESI:

In 2020, Rhonesha Byng and DéVon Christopher Johnson Co-Founded BOMESI. The Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute was created to unite and advance Black-owned media businesses, educate the public on the importance of these platforms, and provide resources to support. Black-owned media outlets have been a beacon for Black communities for over 190 years.