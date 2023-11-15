National Black-Owned Media Non-Profit Kicks Off Fall 2023 Accelerator, Powered with GM

BOMESI 2023 Fall Accelerator

BOMESI aims to provide greater economic mobility, a pathway for the multicultural community, and to improve long-term outcomes for the media industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Non-Profit BOMESI (Black Owned Media Equity Sustainability Institute) has officially launched its 2023 Fall Accelerator, powered by GM. Following a successful Spring '23 cohort with graduation at the BOMESI annual Juneteenth weekend, our latest diverse group of publishers is ready to embrace this next-level guidance for their media business.

Rhonesha Byng, Co-Founder of BOMESI stated, “We are thrilled to welcome the second cohort of the BOMESI Accelerator program! They reflect the future of diverse-owned media businesses and the vision of our organization.”

The Fall '23 cohort will spend 12 weeks in the Accelerator receiving vital funds, working sessions with experts, hands-on mentorship, and the opportunity to be part of the most vibrant, fastest-growing community of diverse publishers and digital media leaders. This cohort's publishers include:

• Cuisine Noir Magazine: Revitalized by V. Sheree Williams in 2009, stands as a unique publication connecting the African diaspora through its exploration of food, drink, and travel. With a history of digital and print editions, it has featured renowned chefs and celebrities, providing a cultural lens on their culinary journeys.

• Kansas City Defender: A Black nonprofit community media platform founded in the wake of the 2020 uprisings, driven by a commitment to serve and empower Black communities, especially Gen Z and Millennials, across the Midwest. Our core focus areas encompass education, justice, business, arts & culture, and technology.

• Map Happy: Map Happy provides travelers with the tools, gear, and information to get to, thrive, and truly connect with their destination, its culture, and people. Since then, we‘ve helped 7 million readers experience the world in an accessible manner so they can fully immerse themselves in their destination.

• TANTV: The leading editorial and subscription streaming service catering to the Africans and multicultural global diaspora. Our mission is to advance the inclusion of African and multicultural diaspora communities in American media; we are doing this by aggregating diaspora voices and telling stories that inform, inspire, engage, and entertain.

• The Skanner News: Established in 1975, is a prominent newspaper and website serving Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, and has been a stalwart in advancing the cause of the Black Press in the Northwestern United States. Led by The Skanner News Group, it has provided regional and national corporate advertisers with effective platforms to reach its readership.

• Upscale Magazine: Upscale is the ultimate lifestyle magazine addressing the needs of stylish, informed, and progressive African- Americans. On our pages, you will find the latest news in entertainment, beauty, fashion, health, fitness, and travel. It is more than a magazine, it is a lifestyle. It is a place to be empowered and inspired to live loudly, learn smartly, and embrace life with passion.

• WHATSTHEWORD: Whats The Word Media is a multimedia company that cultivates and reports culture and trends in music, sports, politics, and more across mediums. We are a community of executives, journalists, and creatives dedicated to fusing pop culture and conversation to produce engaging content that represents “Hip-Pop.”

When asked about the newest cohort, BOMESI Co-Founder DéVon Johnson said, “We embrace their multicultural experiences and curiosity to achieve more for their team and audience. We look forward to nurturing their interests and providing them the platform to excel further.”

The Accelerator focuses on infrastructure, ecosystem building, and audience development. While mentoring and teaching publishers to increase deal flow and total investment, BOMESI will also help them amplify their voices to build a more equitable future. Upon completing the Accelerator, we are confident cohort members will add value to the number of diverse and Black-owned media companies.

Industry veterans Keith Clinkscales, Founder and CEO of KTC Ventures, and Michele Thorton Ghee, Founder and CEO of Expectant Media, are co-lead mentors for the BOMESI Accelerator. Ghee spoke on the importance of accountability of advertisers in the Black communities, "It's unacceptable for advertisers to treat the Black Community ONLY as consumers. We are founders, creators, and publishers and expect to be treated with not only respect but with action: that means we expect investment and opportunity. That's why I stepped away from Corporate America after 30 years and founded Expectant Media, to bridge the conversation between advertisers and the Black publishing community."