Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,246 in the last 365 days.

Tidetivity Studios Announces Maura Kelly Barcelona as Head of Production

Maura Kelly Barcelona

Newly Rebranded Tidetivity Studios Welcomes Development Exec to Lead Originals Slate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidetivity Studios, formerly We The People, welcomes Maura Kelly Barcelona to the team as Head of Production. Under the new banner, Kelly Barcelona will oversee Tidetivity’s slate of scripted and unscripted projects, expanding the Commercial production company’s Film, Television, and Podcasts footprint.

Tidetivity Studios is female-led and Latina-owned, with Founder and Executive Producer Melissa Daniels at the helm. Under the former banner, Daniels Executive Produced VENUS AS A BOY (Ty Hodges, Olivia Culpo), which premiered at Tribeca in 2021 and was sold to Hulu.

“Maura's expertise in Development and Marketing is exactly what we’ve been missing,” said Daniels. "She’s mission-driven and has a great eye for helping position projects to have the greatest impact. I’m confident her support will take our slate to the next level.”

Daniels is renowned for championing bold storytellers and fresh stories that elevate both diverse voices and their allies. Under the Tidetivity banner, the company will continue to focus on content that stands at the convergence of art and activism.

“Melissa is a fearless storyteller, and she’s genuinely committed to telling stories that inspire social change. I’m thrilled to be joining forces to challenge the status quo and to elevate a more diverse generation of creative talent,” says Kelly Barcelona on joining the Tidetivity team.

Kelly Barcelona earned an M.F.A. in Film & TV Producing at Chapman University and worked at Relativity EuropaCorp. She served as Creative Executive at Zanne Devine’s Montana North Media, where she supported a diverse slate of projects at Disney+, Disney Channel, RadicalMedia, and Bron Studios. Most recently, she produced an unscripted series for World of Wonder.

About Tidetivity:
TIDETIVITY is a minority-owned business led by a collection of Latinx women who’ve worked for top global brands, created award-winning content, and are known for pushing boundaries within the traditional and non-traditional media and tech spaces. Collectively this team has over four decades of experience across major networks like Showtime, BBC America, BRON Studios, in-house brand experience at companies like Apple and GoPro, and countless awards across the Emmys and advertising spaces. You’re in good hands.

Natasha Dressler
Natasha Dressler PR
natasha@natashadressler.com

You just read:

Tidetivity Studios Announces Maura Kelly Barcelona as Head of Production

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more