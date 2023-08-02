Tidetivity Studios Announces Maura Kelly Barcelona as Head of Production

Maura Kelly Barcelona

Newly Rebranded Tidetivity Studios Welcomes Development Exec to Lead Originals Slate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidetivity Studios, formerly We The People, welcomes Maura Kelly Barcelona to the team as Head of Production. Under the new banner, Kelly Barcelona will oversee Tidetivity’s slate of scripted and unscripted projects, expanding the Commercial production company’s Film, Television, and Podcasts footprint.

Tidetivity Studios is female-led and Latina-owned, with Founder and Executive Producer Melissa Daniels at the helm. Under the former banner, Daniels Executive Produced VENUS AS A BOY (Ty Hodges, Olivia Culpo), which premiered at Tribeca in 2021 and was sold to Hulu.

“Maura's expertise in Development and Marketing is exactly what we’ve been missing,” said Daniels. "She’s mission-driven and has a great eye for helping position projects to have the greatest impact. I’m confident her support will take our slate to the next level.”

Daniels is renowned for championing bold storytellers and fresh stories that elevate both diverse voices and their allies. Under the Tidetivity banner, the company will continue to focus on content that stands at the convergence of art and activism.

“Melissa is a fearless storyteller, and she’s genuinely committed to telling stories that inspire social change. I’m thrilled to be joining forces to challenge the status quo and to elevate a more diverse generation of creative talent,” says Kelly Barcelona on joining the Tidetivity team.

Kelly Barcelona earned an M.F.A. in Film & TV Producing at Chapman University and worked at Relativity EuropaCorp. She served as Creative Executive at Zanne Devine’s Montana North Media, where she supported a diverse slate of projects at Disney+, Disney Channel, RadicalMedia, and Bron Studios. Most recently, she produced an unscripted series for World of Wonder.

About Tidetivity:

TIDETIVITY is a minority-owned business led by a collection of Latinx women who’ve worked for top global brands, created award-winning content, and are known for pushing boundaries within the traditional and non-traditional media and tech spaces. Collectively this team has over four decades of experience across major networks like Showtime, BBC America, BRON Studios, in-house brand experience at companies like Apple and GoPro, and countless awards across the Emmys and advertising spaces. You’re in good hands.