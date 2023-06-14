WYDOT crews will be closing tunnels Thursday night

Green River, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to the Interstate 80 tunnels outside of Green River on the evening of Thursday, June 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be performing annual maintenance on the electrical infrastructure, as well as cleaning and road maintenance.

Crews will be closing one direction of the tunnels at a time, routing interstate traffic through Green River between exit 89 and exit 91, using Flaming Gorge Way. Signs and traffic control devices will be used to notify the traveling public of the closures and detours.

WYDOT and local law enforcement recommend drivers avoid the area if possible, and remind drivers to reduce speeds through the town of Green River.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.