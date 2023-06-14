Wednesday, June 14

A new state law will improve economic security for people who’ve been incarcerated

Thanks to the tireless advocacy of people impacted by the criminal legal system and community leaders calling for reforms, Washington state policymakers this year enacted a law to improve the well-being of people moving forward with their lives after a conviction. They will now no longer face crushing financial debt imposed by courts if they are unable to pay fines and fees. This means thousands of people in Washington will have greater access to economic opportunity as they return home after prison. State Rep. Tarra Simmons, Washington’s first formerly incarcerated legislator, was the champion behind this new law in part because she, too, understands this experience firsthand. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Plan B to land in vending machines on WA college campuses

Washington recently became the first state to pledge public funding for vending machines that carry emergency contraception — including Plan B, which prevents pregnancy within 72 hours after unprotected sex — at its public universities, technical and community colleges, hoping to address the growing need for reproductive health care on college campuses. Beginning in 2024, public colleges will be able to apply for a $10,000 grant that would support installation and upkeep of a vending machine, which generally carries Plan B, pregnancy tests, condoms, Tylenol and ibuprofen. The state has set aside about $200,000 total for schools to establish additional vending machines. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Kevin Clark)

State Sen. John Lovick remembers Sen. John McCoy

So much has been said about Sen. John McCoy this week following his passing. John was an advocate for the environment, for public education and for the best interests of tribal sovereignty and for all Native Americans. He was also a loving husband, a proud father, an Air Force veteran and — believe it or not — a computer technician at the White House in the early 1980s. He was a problem solver and a bridge builder, and he did it all with little fanfare and didn’t care about the credit. For John, finding a solution was the reward. I’ll miss my friend, but his legacy is all around us. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

