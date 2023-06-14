NotaryLive Is The First Online Notary Service To Onboard New York State Notaries

NotaryLive Mascot Ron - Welcomes New York State Notaries

NotaryLive remains at the forefront of digital transformation and becomes the first platform to onboard New York State Notaries to their online technology.

We are proud to be at the forefront of the online notarization revolution and we are confident that New York State notaries and their users will experience added benefit from our services.” — Joshua Stankard - CEO & Founder of NotaryLive