NotaryLive Is The First Online Notary Service To Onboard New York State Notaries
NotaryLive remains at the forefront of digital transformation and becomes the first platform to onboard New York State Notaries to their online technology.
We are proud to be at the forefront of the online notarization revolution and we are confident that New York State notaries and their users will experience added benefit from our services.”NANUET, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NotaryLive, the leading provider of online notary services, is proud to announce its latest milestone as the first remote online platform (RON) to onboard New York State notaries. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant advancement in the field of online notarization, expanding the reach and convenience of remote notarization services for residents and businesses across the state.
— Joshua Stankard - CEO & Founder of NotaryLive
The notarization process plays a crucial role in our legal system, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of important documents. However, traditional notarization methods often require in-person appointments, leading to inconvenience, time constraints, and geographical limitations, not to mention added costs. NotaryLive's technology platform eliminates these barriers by enabling secure and efficient online notarization, whenever and whenever needed.
With the addition of New York State notaries to its platform, NotaryLive continues to spearhead the digital transformation of the notary industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, robust security measures, and strict compliance protocols, NotaryLive offers a seamless and reliable platform for individuals and businesses to obtain legally binding notarizations from the comfort of their homes or offices.
"Bringing New York State notaries on board is a significant milestone for NotaryLive. We are proud to be at the forefront of the online notarization revolution, making notarizations more accessible, efficient, and secure," said Joshua Stankard, CEO/Founder of NotaryLive. "With our user-friendly platform and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of privacy and compliance, we are confident that New York State notaries and their users will experience added benefit from our services."
NotaryLive's platform employs state-of-the-art encryption technology, multi-factor authentication, and comprehensive identity verification processes to ensure the utmost security and privacy for all notarization transactions. Notaries are thoroughly screened and vetted, providing users with the assurance that their documents are handled by trusted and qualified professionals.
Through the utilization of NotaryLive, New York State notaries will be able to expand their reach, serve a broader client base, and streamline their notarization processes. The platform's intuitive interface, real-time collaboration tools, and secure storage of notarized documents make it an indispensable tool for notaries in the digital age.
Abelina Arredondo, Office Supervisor of NotaryLive adds,"As pioneers in the digital revolution, we proudly stand as the first RON platform to welcome and empower New York's notaries, unlocking a world of convenience and efficiency. Together, we are reshaping the future, bridging the gap between tradition and innovation. Welcome to NotaryLive!"
Office Administrator Of NotaryLive, Azyea Merino, states, "We are thrilled to embrace this new chapter of growth, as we bring on board more resources and expand our network of notaries in order to better serve our users, especially from our own home State! The prospect of working with and onboarding NYS notaries opens up endless possibilities for us as a company, allowing us to reach more users, streamline processes, and deliver efficient and secure notarial services. The Big Apple is known for needing things done yesterday and we're here to do it in a New York Minute!"
