Prositions Announces a Free Verbal De-Escalation Webinar with Jim Sporleder
Prositions, Inc. is hosting a complimentary webinar with security expert Jim Sporleder on how to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations in the workplace.
Prositions, Inc. announced that they are hosting the "Verbal De-escalation: Dealing with Difficult People and Situations" webinar with James "Jim" Sporleder on June 28th from 10:00am to 11:00am CDT. This webinar will be the newest addition to a series of complimentary, interview-style webinars that Prositions is hosting with its best-selling authors and subject matter experts.
— Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc.
“The goal of this webinar is to share the fundamental principles, mindsets, and some of the most powerful tools of verbal de-escalation,” said Jim Sporleder. “We want to provide everyone who attends with the tools necessary to navigate challenging interpersonal exchanges, promote constructive dialogue, foster more harmonious interactions, and contribute to a culture of respect and understanding in their workplace.”
Participants of this highly informative webinar will learn how to:
• Understand the basic tools and steps of verbal de-escalation
• Identify the various situations and mindsets where verbal de-escalation may be needed
• Apply these fundamental tools and steps to de-escalate various tense situations
• Utilize techniques that can help cool down heated and emotional exchanges
• Apply the basic elements for a personal safety and security plan
“Verbal de-escalation should be an important part of an organization’s safety and security training,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. “Leaders, managers, and frontline employees who have to deal with potentially tense situations should be trained in these fundamental techniques. In today’s hyper-charged environment, knowing how to apply these basic tools could help prevent more serious consequences.”
The Verbal De-escalation: Dealing with Difficult People and Situations course that the upcoming webinar is based on is a part of Prositions’ Master Learning Series. These comprehensive course packages are based on content from leading best-selling authors and subject matter experts and include complete materials to deploy the content in any organization.
The Master Learning Series course kits include:
• SCORM packages for hosting on any LMS
• Facilitator notes
• Participant materials
• And more
For more information about the upcoming webinar event and Prositions’ Master Learning Series library, connect with a Prositions team member at https://calendly.com/jdillenburg-1 or call 877-244-8848.
To register for this complimentary webinar, visit https://prositions.com/complimentary-webinar.
About James Sporleder:
James “Jim” Sporleder has more than 30 years of experience in the security industry and has a unique background in captivity survival. He has worked in the private sector for more than 18 years, helping companies and organizations prepare for and respond to issues such as workplace violence, intimate partner violence, and extreme violence events, such as active shooter and hostage-barricade situations.
Jim is an active member of ASIS International, The Society for Human Resource Management, and the National Anger Management Association, where he’s credentialed in Behavioral Crisis Intervention and Anger Management.
Jim’s latest work and courses address specific techniques managers and frontline employees can use to de-escalate tense situations where other team members or customers are angry or frustrated with various situations.
About Prositions
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and service solutions. Their LMS application, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 micro-video and SCORM-based learning bites, giving employees instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. Learn more at https://www.prositions.com/.
