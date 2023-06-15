Options For All Announces Kristina Larsen as Its First Chief People Officer
Kristina's leadership will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Options For All remains an inclusive and supportive organization for our greatest asset, our people.”SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Options For All, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristina Larsen as its first Chief People Officer. This newly created role highlights Options For All's strategic focus on fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, underscoring the organization's commitment to becoming a "best place to work."
— Brian Zotti, CEO of Options For All
With an extensive background in managing human resource programs and providing strategic counsel, Kristina Larsen brings a wealth of expertise to her new position at Options For All. In her previous role as Assistant Vice Chancellor at UC San Diego, Kristina led a team charged with supporting approximately 4,000 employees. Her responsibilities encompassed a wide range of areas, including recruitment, appointment, retention, performance reviews, compensation, benefits, policy development, training, employee relations, labor relations, compliance, and academic employee information systems.
Larsen's dedication to fostering a supportive work environment is exemplified through her creation and presentation of comprehensive training programs for staff, faculty, and faculty administrators. These programs have proven instrumental in developing a knowledgeable workforce and promoting a culture of continuous learning and growth.
"Options For All is thrilled to welcome Kristina Larsen as our Chief People Officer. Her vast experience in managing personnel programs, coupled with her strategic expertise and commitment to building a positive workplace culture, aligns perfectly with our mission," said CEO Brian Zotti. "As we continue to expand our services and impact, Kristina's leadership will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Options For All remains an inclusive and supportive organization for our greatest asset, our people."
In her new role, Larsen will spearhead the development and implementation of initiatives focused on enhancing employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, professional development, and employee relations. By prioritizing the well-being and growth of Options For All's workforce, she will play a vital role in furthering the organization's mission of creating opportunities and empowering individuals with disabilities.
Julie Duong
Options For All
+1 619-244-6027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube