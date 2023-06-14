AltExchange Named Best Alternative Investment Platform Finalist for WealthManagement.com 2023 ‘Wealthies’ Awards
The record-breaking participation in the 2023 Industry Awards is a powerful testament to the value firms like AltExchange bring to the wealth management space.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AltExchange, a fintech company automating alternative investment management, is proud to announce that AdvisorVue, the simplest solution for financial advisors to manage alternative investments, is named a Finalist for WealthManagement.com’s 2023 ‘Wealthies’ Awards. AdvisorVue is recognized in the Technology Provider category for best Alternative Investment Platforms.
WealthManagement.com’s annual awards program, the ‘Wealthies,’ honors individuals, organizations, and companies helping financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. AltExchange is proud to make managing alternative investments simple for both advisors and their clients with its award-winning automation technology.
With AltExchange’s AdvisorVue platform, advisors can seamlessly incorporate clients’ alternative investments, streamline workflow, and automate management and reporting with:
- One portal for a comprehensive, holistic overview of clients’ wealth.
- Aggregation of all alternative investments (private funds, direct-owned real estate, collectibles, startups, and more).
- Fully-Managed distributions, capital call notices, and more.
- Automated tax document collection, distribution, and storage.
- Real-time and historical performance reporting.
- Integrations with existing wealth management systems for the ability to bill on alternative investments, and more.
“At AltExchange, we believe managing alternative investments should be just as simple as managing traditional investments. We are proud to offer advisors a technology-powered solution to achieve exactly that,” said Zak Boca, Founder and CEO of AltExchange.
“We are thrilled to be recognized in this year’s WealthManagement.com 2023 ‘Wealthies’ awards, and are excited to continue making offering and managing alternative investments effortless for both advisors and their clients.”
To simplify managing and reporting for alternative investments, please reach out to hello@altexchange.com.
