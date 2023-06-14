Renowned Author, DEI Expert, and Mental Health Advocate Launches The Natasha Bowman Consulting Group
Renowned Author, DEI Expert, and Mental Health Advocate Launches The Natasha Bowman Consulting Group, a Workplace Wellness Consultancy Firm
Through The Natasha Bowman Consulting Group, we aim to bridge the gap between work and well-being by fostering workplace mental wellness and psychological safety”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Natasha Bowman, JD, a labor and employment law attorney passionate about cultivating inclusive workplaces, is thrilled to announce the launch of The Natasha Bowman Consulting Group (NBCG). With a remarkable career spanning coaching, counsel, and leadership development, Bowman has now shifted her focus to workplace mental health and wellness.
— Natasha Bowman
After years of leveraging her legal expertise to serve as a trusted advisor to organizational leaders, Bowman recognized the need for a more proactive approach to creating healthy and psychologically safe work environments. Inspired by her own lived experience with bipolar disorder and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is determined to help organizations strategically cultivate cultures of mental well-being.
"The well-being of employees is essential for productivity, engagement, and overall organizational success," states Bowman. "Through The Natasha Bowman Consulting Group, we aim to bridge the gap between work and well-being by fostering workplace mental wellness and psychological safety."
NBCG offers a range of services designed to empower organizations to create healthy and engaging work environments. The cornerstone of their approach is the Organizational Culture Survey, which provides invaluable insights into the current state of workplace culture and identifies areas for improvement. This data-driven approach ensures that strategies and interventions are tailored to each organization's unique needs.
In addition to culture surveys, NBCG offers comprehensive training and development programs to equip leaders and employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to support mental well-being in the workplace. Their well-being benefits audits assess the effectiveness of existing programs and provide recommendations for enhancing employee well-being initiatives.
Natasha Bowman will continue her successful speaking career as part of NBCG, delivering captivating keynote presentations and engaging workshops on topics such as workplace mental health, diversity and inclusion, and leadership development. Her expertise, combined with her personal journey, brings a unique and insightful perspective to her presentations.
To learn more about The Natasha Bowman Consulting Group and to explore partnership opportunities or book Natasha as a speaker for your next event, please contact them at booknatasha@natashabowman.com.
About Natasha Bowman:
Natasha Bowman, JD, is an acclaimed author, DEI expert, and mental health advocate with a deep commitment to creating inclusive and mentally healthy work environments. She has become a trusted advisor to organizations worldwide with a wealth of experience in labor and employment law, leadership development, and coaching. Through her work, Natasha seeks to empower individuals and organizations to unlock their fullest potential and thrive. Her latest book, Crazy. A.F.: How to go from being burned out, unhappy & unmotivated to reclaiming your mental health at work is an Amazon #1 best-seller and has been adopted by organizations throughout the U.S.
Lauren Cobello
Leverage with Media PR
+1 315-591-2176
lauren@leveragewithmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Natasha Bowman's Media Reel