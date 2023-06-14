10X Digital Campaign Recognized as a Finalist in the National WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards
We are honored to work with Concorde and give them such a high ROI for their marketing.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 10X Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency announced today that its digital marketing campaign for Concorde Investment Services has been named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Award (the “Wealthies”).
Concorde and 10X Digital are among good company with this award as many Fortune 500 companies submitted entries.
Using the latest technology in programmatic advertising, 10X created a recruitment marketing campaign and strategy for Concorde, a national securities broker dealer, to recruit financial advisors via commercials on streaming platforms and companion display ads. In just under one month, they achieved more than 158,000 impressions for the commercial with a 98 percent completion rate and more than 123,000 impressions for the companion display ads. Additionally, via the display ads, they’ve seen a .25 percent click-through-rate, considered a high metric.
“The firm is passionate about recruiting financial representatives who want to elevate their financial career, which is highlighted in the animated spot we created for them,” said 10x CEO Holly Rollins. “We are honored to work with Concorde and give them such a high ROI for their marketing.”
Now in its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.
About 10X Digital
10X digital INC is a woman-owned business and a full-service content marketing, public relations and digital marketing agency, based in Greenville SC. 10x was recognized by Content Marketing Institute as one of the top content marketing agencies in the world since 2014.
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.
