SCCG Management Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Granary Way Media For House of Cards and Turnpike Sports

SCCG Management is excited to announce a content partnership with Granary Way Media, a renowned media company specializing in the casino and gaming industry.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory and investment firm in the gambling industry, is excited to announce a strategic sponsorship partnership with Granary Way Media LLC, a renowned media company specializing in the casino and gaming industry. This collaboration aims to promote the SCCG brand and showcase its exceptional ecosystem of over 100 best-in-class gaming clients.

Granary Way Media offers a range of highly regarded programs, including House of Cards® and Turnpike Sports®, which delve into the business and entertainment aspects of the gaming industry. SCCG Management's sponsorship will encompass various advertising elements across these programs, leveraging their wide audience reach to elevate the SCCG brand and highlight its expertise within the gaming industry.

As part of the partnership, SCCG Management will be a sponsor for Turnpike Sports® television broadcasts, prominent visibility through news tickers on the weekly Turnpike Sports® Book Report®, branded commercials on both Turnpike Sports® and House of Cards®, engaging show inserts on House of Cards® radio broadcasts and podcasts, featured website links on HouseofCardsRadio.com and TurnpikeSports.us, as well as exclusive monthly interviews with the SCCG Management team and some of their best-in-class client partners

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Granary Way Media and leverage their influential platforms to promote the SCCG brand and showcase our ecosystem of exceptional clients. This strategic sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving innovation and growth within the gaming industry."

The partnership signifies a significant step for SCCG Management in expanding its reach and reinforcing its industry presence. The comprehensive partnership will provide invaluable exposure to the gaming community, further solidifying SCCG Management's position as a trusted advisor and investment partner within the gaming and iGaming sectors.

ABOUT GRANARY WAY MEDIA LLC:

Granary Way Media LLC is a prominent media company known for its industry-leading programs focusing on the casino and gaming industry. Their shows, including House of Cards® and Turnpike Sports®, provide a platform for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and decision-makers to stay informed and engaged with the latest trends, news, and insights within the gaming industry.

http://www.granarywaymedia.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

For more information, visit https://sccgmanagement.com/

