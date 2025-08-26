SCCG Management and Shufti Partner to Expand AI-Powered Identity Verification Across North America’s Gaming Industry

SCCG Management Partners with Shufti

The collaboration will focus on expanding Shufti’s advanced KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) solutions

Through our partnership with Shufti, we are bringing world-class AI-driven KYC and AML solutions into our operator network across North America.” — Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory and business development for the gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Shufti, a pioneer in hybrid AI and human intelligence identity verification technology. The collaboration will focus on expanding Shufti’s advanced KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) solutions across North America, with a special emphasis on tribal operators.

Shufti’s advanced solutions are built to address the critical challenges gaming operators face in securing player onboarding while ensuring compliance with diverse regulatory regimes. By combining fast and seamless ID uploads with AI-powered risk assessment, age verification, fraud prevention, and ongoing AML monitoring across 240+ countries and territories, Shufti ensures a global standard of trust and compliance. Together, SCCG and Shufti are committed to helping operators thrive in an increasingly complex regulatory environment while delivering safe and secure gaming experiences for players.

SCCG will provide general advisory and business development services to accelerate Shufti’s presence in the iGaming sector in North America. With a strong footprint across North America, SCCG brings decades of experience working with operators of every type — from daily fantasy sports to sportsbooks, iGaming platforms, and beyond. A cornerstone of this expertise lies in SCCG’s long-standing ecosystem within tribal gaming, where the firm has built deep, trusted relationships through initiatives such as its Tribal Roadshow, bringing education, partnerships, and innovative technology directly to tribal operators across the country.

“The future of gaming lies in secure, compliant, and seamless player experiences,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “Through our partnership with Shufti, we are bringing world-class AI-driven KYC and AML solutions into our operator network across North America. Our long track record with tribal gaming operators, bolstered by our Tribal Roadshow initiatives, makes this collaboration especially impactful as we continue to support the industry’s growth and integrity.”

“Expanding into North America has been a strategic priority for Shufti,” said Shahid Hanif, CEO and Founder of Shufti. “Partnering with SCCG reflects the trust we’ve built globally and our commitment to supporting operators with secure, compliant, and seamless identity verification. We are looking forward to working with a partner that has vast experience and knowledge of iGaming and Tribal operators in North America.”

About Shufti

Shufti is a global leader in identity verification and compliance solutions, offering AI-powered and human-assisted services for KYC, KYB, and AML. Trusted by organizations across multiple industries, Shufti helps businesses onboard customers seamlessly, combat fraud, and meet global regulatory requirements. With coverage in over 240 countries and territories and support for 150+ languages, Shufti empowers businesses to thrive in a secure digital ecosystem.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.