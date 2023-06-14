Concorde Investment Services Named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards
WealthManagement.com Finalist for CEO of the Year & Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
Drew's commitment to Concorde and its advisors has impacted the financial advisor industry in many ways—setting an example of how a firm should support its representatives' growth.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a full-service broker-dealer, announced today that it has been named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Award (the “Wealthies”) for CEO of the Year and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year.
— Danielle Delongchamp, Chief Operations Officer
CEO of the Year
Drew Jackson is the President & CEO of Concorde Investment Services, President & Chief Marketing Officer of Concorde Asset Management, and President of Concorde Insurance Agency. He has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on business development, managed products, tax solutions for high-net-worth investors and RIA business.
Under Drew’s leadership, Concorde's rep count has grown 32 percent in the last three years, and the rep retention rate in 2021-2022 was 74.19 percent. In addition, Concorde has a visionary executive team, with nearly 85 percent female leadership who have an average of more than 26 years of experience.
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
Concorde is running a financial professional recruitment campaign consisting of a commercial for streaming platforms and companion display ads. In the last three years, Concorde’s rep count has grown by 32 percent. The firm is passionate about recruiting financial representatives who want to elevate their financial career. They believe they are the best broker-dealer and for those who join them, they are dedicated to helping them succeed.
“We are honored to be finalists for these prestigious awards from WealthManagement.com,” said Danielle Delongchamp, Chief Operations Officer. “Drew's commitment to Concorde and its advisors has impacted the financial advisor industry in many ways—setting an example of how a firm should support its representatives' growth by offering access to a broad line-up of innovative products and services to allow them to prioritize their clients.”
Now in its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of reputable names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.
Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 7th.
“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations. “They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”
About Concorde Investment Services
Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and a national securities broker-dealer registered in 50 states and several territories. Other subsidiaries include Concorde Asset Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance firm licensed to solicit insurance products in more than 30 states. For more information, visit https://concordeis.com/.
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.
###
This is for informational purposes only.
Danielle Delongchamp
Concorde Investment Services
info@Concordeis.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn