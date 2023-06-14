Traffic Shifts Planned for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday, June 9, 2023, traffic on the 41st Street Bridge will be shifted to the south side as part of the 41st Street DDI construction project. The lane shift is planned for late afternoon or early evening. There will be one lane of traffic in each direction with a center turn lane.

In addition to the traffic shift on the 41st Street Bridge, the Interstate 29 southbound on-ramp (exit 77) at 41st Street will reopen on Friday during the late afternoon or early evening. This on-ramp has been closed for grading and paving work.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional construction details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

